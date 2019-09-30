Chubb appoints Jerry Ng as Singapore’s Division Head of Bancassurance

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 September 2019 – Chubb today announced the appointment of Jerry Ng as Division Head of Bancassurance for Singapore, with immediate effect. He will report to Scott Simpson, Chubb’s Country President for Singapore.





In Mr. Ng’s new role, he will drive the strategy, development and growth of Chubb Singapore’s bancassurance distribution channel, including the partnership with DBS.





Mr. Ng is a seasoned financial services professional with close to 30 years of sales and marketing experience. As a bancassurance specialist, he has held several senior roles across various lines of business and key partnership distribution channels. Prior to joining Chubb, he was the Senior Vice President and Lead, Regional Bancassurance at a local insurance company in Singapore.





On Mr. Ng’s appointment, Mr. Simpson said, “Jerry’s experience across various distribution channels, wide network of contacts and keen insights of the local industry, make him an ideal fit for the role. With his strong understanding of the bancassurance business model, I am confident he will lead our growth and development in this space and build our position as the partner of choice.”





About Chubb in Singapore

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited, via acquisitions by its predecessor companies, has been present in Singapore since 1948. Chubb in Singapore provides underwriting and risk management expertise for all major classes of general insurance. The company’s product offerings include Financial Lines, Casualty, Property, Marine, Industry Practices as well as Group insurance solutions for large corporates, multinationals, small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, to meet the evolving needs of consumers, it also offers a suite of tailored Accident & Health and Personal & Specialty insurance options through a multitude of distribution channels including bancassurance, independent distribution partners and affinity partnerships.





Over the years, Chubb in Singapore has established strong client relationships by delivering responsive service, developing innovative products and providing market leadership built on financial strength. The company has been assigned a financial strength rating of AA-/Stable and the highest ASEAN credit rating of axAAA by Standard & Poor’s.





