Chubb appoints new leadership for Indonesia’s general insurance business

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 February 2020 – Chubb announced today the appointment of Jon Longmore as the new President Director to lead its general insurance business in Indonesia, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Longmore will replace the incumbent Tai Kuan Ly, who has assumed a new position as Chubb Overseas General Head of Auto. In his new role, Mr. Longmore will report to Glen Browne, Chubb’s Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific and Division President for Southeast Asia.

As the President Director, Mr. Longmore will have overall responsibility for the growth and financial results of the operations in Indonesia across all lines of business i.e. Property & Casualty, Accident & Health and Personal Lines. Mr. Longmore is currently Chubb’s Head of Digital for Asia Pacific, an appointement he assumed in 2018. He joined Chubb in 2011 as an Underwriter in Australia and over the course of his career, has progressed to roles of increasing responsibility, demonstrating his strength in underwriting, cross-selling and relationship management.

On Mr. Longmore’s appointment, Mr. Browne said, “Jon has excellent leadership skills, a deep knowledge of our Chubb business, alongside an ability to execute in a competitive environment. I am delighted Jon has assumed this new position since it marks a new chapter for our business in Indonesia. I’m confident that under Jon’s stewardship, he will steer the company to achieve the ambition and opportunity which Indonesia offers.”





About Chubb

