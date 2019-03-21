Chubb appoints Serene Neo as Division Head of Accident & Health in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 March 2019 – Chubb today announced the appointment of Serene Neo as Division Head of Accident & Health (A&H) for Singapore, effective 25 March 2019. She will report to Scott Simpson, Chubb’s Country President for Singapore.





In this role, Ms. Neo will have responsibility for leading Chubb’s A&H Division; providing strategic oversight on all aspects of business development and financial performance, in addition to spearheading new partnerships and digital initiatives.





Ms. Neo joins Chubb with over 15 years of experience in banking and financial services. Prior to joining Chubb, she was the Senior Vice President & Head of Brand Strategy & Insights, Group Brand, at a local bank where she led the strategic development and management of retail banking and payment products.





On Ms. Neo’s appointment, Mr. Simpson commented, “I’m delighted to welcome Serene to the Singapore team. She’s an experienced leader with a proven track record in product development, innovation and digitalisation. As the A&H business continues to evolve to meet the changing customer needs, I’m confident that Serene’s expertise and customer-centric focus will position her well to propel the business forward.”





