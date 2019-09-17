Chubb expands Transactional Risk Insurance capabilities in Asia Pacific

Insurer responds to increasing demand for insurance coverage to help facilitate transactions in the region

Tressie Norton, previously Senior Underwriter, Transactional Risk with Chubb in the UK and Ireland, relocated to Singapore in April 2019. Ms. Norton will service all Asia-based transactional risk submissions, collaborating with Chubb’s local financial lines teams across the region.

Scott Butcher, previously Senior Underwriter, Financial Lines within Chubb’s Major Accounts Division in Australia, has been appointed to the position of Underwriter, Transactional Risk. Scott will service all transactional risk submissions in Australia and New Zealand.

Chubb’s expansion of transactional risk capabilities comes in response to increasing demand for risk coverage in the Asia Pacific region to help facilitate corporate transactions. In 2018, M&A activity in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, recorded a combined deal total of US$717.4 billion, a 2.6 per cent increase in deal value than in 2017.[1]

With primary capabilities in Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Korea, New Zealand and Singapore, Warranties and Indemnities (W&I) Insurance will lie at the heart of Chubb’s transactional risk proposition to help parties manage inherent risks in a transaction.

“With extensive experience as underwriters and legal practitioners, Tressie and Scott will provide a deep understanding of how transactional risk coverage can help participants in a transaction resolve challenging negotiations and execute the deal,” said Grant Cairns, Head of Financial Lines for Chubb Asia Pacific.

