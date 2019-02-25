Chubb launches eGroup Personal Accident Insurance Annual Plan in Hong Kong for Start-ups and SMEs

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 February 2019 – Chubb today announced the launch of eGroup Personal Accident Insurance in Hong Kong.

As a global leader in personal accident and supplemental health insurance, Chubb understands how employees’ injuries can disrupt their business and lead to costly compensation. In particular, new start-ups and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are more vulnerable than large multinationals or conglomerates with regard to resources and finances. Chubb’s eGroup Personal Accident Insurance has been specially developed to help SMEs provide relevant coverage to their employees as an added staff benefit.

The highlights of the plan[1] include:

The waiver of the age limit for policy issuance and renewal. Provision of employee coverage is on an unnamed basis. Full terrorism cover. Waiver of medical examination, and 24-hours worldwide coverage.

The eGroup Personal Accident Insurance includes lump sum benefits for accidental death and disablement and lump sum benefits for medical expenses. There are four fixed plans with premiums starting from as low as HKD1,000 per policy.

Stanley Wong, Country President of Chubb’s general insurance business in Hong Kong said, “In a buoyant economy, investing in policies that support employee retention is essential as employers recognise the high costs of rehiring and training. Chubb comprehends the challenges faced by the over 300,000 SMEs in Hong Kong which employ almost half of the workforce in the private sector. Therefore, we have developed eGroup Personal Accident Insurance to provide a strong safety net for employees. The plan protects the employer’s business from being disrupted by employees involved in accidents.“

For more information about Chubb eGroup Personal Accident Insurance, please visit https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/business/group-personal-accident-insurance.aspx.



[1] These product highlights are summaries only. Please see the actual policy for terms, conditions and exclusions.

