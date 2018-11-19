Chubb launches Enhanced Business Travel Smart Insurance in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 November 2018 – Chubb today announced the launch of Enhanced Business Travel Smart Insurance in Hong Kong.





As a global leader in personal accident and supplemental health insurance, Chubb understands the duty of care[1] obligations faced by companies and organisations. With globalisation comes the challenge of managing a mobile workforce where fulfilling the duty of care obligations has become an important point of differentiation for home-grown conglomerates, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and multinationals. Chubb’s Enhanced Business Travel Smart Insurance has been developed to help companies provide relevant coverage for business travel while affirming their reputation as responsible employers.





Some of these enhancements include:

The waiver of the age limit for policy issuance and renewal. Inclusion of cover for travel delays caused by reasons beyond the airline’s control. Coverage for hairline fractures caused by accidents. Extension of cover up to pre-32nd week for expecting mothers, and Extension of 100% unused medical limit for follow-up treatments for 12 months [2]





The Business Travel Smart Insurance comes with Chubb Travel Smart[3], a mobile application and an online dashboard for risk management. The mobile app provides medical and travel information for the business travellers. With alerts notifying travellers of major incidents happening in their destinations, they can plan their route better to avoid travel mishaps. With regard to the online dashboard, risk, HR and security managers can locate and send messages and alerts to business travellers anywhere in the world. In addition, employees can travel with confidence with access to medical advice and 24-hour emergency assistance.





Stanley Wong, Country President of Chubb’s general insurance business in Hong Kong said, “Our Enhanced Business Travel Smart Insurance is well suited to meet the risk mitigation requirements of growing companies where employees are required to travel near and far. The product enhancements and mobile app bear testament to our agility in responding to the changing needs in business travel and an increasingly mobile workforce.”





For more information about Chubb Corporate Business Travel Smart Insurance, please visit https://www.chubb.com/hk-en/business/group-business-travel-insurance.aspx.

About Chubb





Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.

More information can be found at www.chubb.com/hk