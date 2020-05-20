Chubb Life Launches Chubb LifeBalance in Hong Kong to help improve overall health and well-being

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 May 2020 – Chubb Life launches Chubb LifeBalance, a new 360° personal health and well-being app that helps people see their health through a new lens. Available in Hong Kong SAR, Thailand and Myanmar, Chubb LifeBalance is designed to support people as they actively manage their physical emotional, and environmental factors, during and beyond, the COVID-19 pandemic.





Chubb Life Hong Kong launches Chubb LifeBalance, a new 360° personal health and well-being app that helps people see their health through a new lens.





Chubb LifeBalance gives everyone a holistic view of their health, incorporating a comprehensive range of aspects that impact well-being. Registration is easy and only takes a few steps to create your personalised health score. The mobile app then designs your personal health goals and creates a bespoke program, with daily goals prompts and inspiration to keep you motivated.

Chubb LifeBalance connects with a full range of health devices and other apps, ensuring that every step, sleep, mouthful, and breath is counted. It also lets you invite and compete virtually with your friends and family to inspire, support, and cheer you on.

Michael Ho, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, “We see the need to continuously bring health and well-being solutions to our customers, especially during these unsettling times. We have introduced Chubb LifeBalance because it empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle in a holistic manner unlike many other apps that focus on steps. I’m sure that all our Hong Kong customers will take to their virtual health coach in Chubb LifeBalance that guides them to embrace healthy choices.”

Cunqiang Li, Chief Operating Officer of Chubb Life commented “We believe that everyone needs support to protect their health during these extraordinary times. Chubb LifeBalance helps everyone to see their health through a new lens, one that focuses on more than just your physical well-being, but also cares about your sleep, diet, mind, and body.”

Mr Li added, “As a life insurer, we want to help create a healthier world despite the restrictions we currently face. Chubb LifeBalance allows everyone to design their unique life balance, rewarding us when we achieve our goals, and offering virtual encouragement from our friends and family to keep us all motivated.”

Celebrating the launch of the app, Chubb Life Hong Kong has rolled out a Chubb LifeBalance Campaign1 to help all users who have downloaded the app during 19 May 2020 to 30 June 2020 actively manage their physical and mental health, while receiving a free benefit and a limited-time offer2.





I. Free accidental death benefit of HK$100,000.

II. Limited-time offer: For those who enroll WiseChoice Term Life Protector3 could enjoy up to 40% premium discount for five years and sum assured of up to HK$1,000,000.





Chubb LifeBalance4 is now available for download from the App Store or Google Play and further information can be found by visiting www.chubblifebalance.com.





Remarks:

Chubb LifeBalance Campaign will be conducted from 19 May 2020 to 30 June 2020, both dates are inclusive. Please click here for the details of the “Terms and Conditions for Chubb LifeBalance Campaign”. For product details, please refer to the product brochure, policy provisions and other relevant marketing materials. Chubb LifeBalance does not provide medical advice. The information it generates is intended for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.





About Chubb Life Hong Kong

Chubb Life is the international life insurance division of Chubb. In Asia, Chubb Life operates in Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and participates in a joint-venture in China. Chubb Life has been in Hong Kong since 1976. To meet the financial protection and wealth management needs of its broad range of customers, Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life Insurance Company Ltd.) offers a range of life protection, savings, accident and health insurance solutions through agents and brokers. Additional information can be found at: http://life.chubb.com/hk





About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com



