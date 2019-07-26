Chubb makes leadership changes in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 July 2019 – Chubb today announced two leadership appointments for the company’s Asia Pacific business. Both appointments will be effective from 1 October 2019.





Edward Kopp, currently Country President of Chubb’s general insurance business in Thailand, has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Accident & Health. In his new role, Mr. Kopp will be responsible for the management and development of the accident, health and travel insurance business in the region. He will relocate from Bangkok to Singapore and report to Paul McNamee, Regional President of Chubb in Asia Pacific and in matrix to John Thompson, Division President, International Accident & Health.

Mr. Kopp has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and a strong track record of building sustainable, profitable businesses. He has depth and breadth of knowledge in direct marketing, product development, underwriting, channel management, finance and operations. Prior to his current role, Mr. Kopp was Country President of Chubb’s general insurance business in Korea and before that, held several leadership roles with HSBC and Cigna.

Subject to regulatory approval, Andrew Nisbet will replace Mr. Kopp as Chubb’s Country President in Thailand. Currently Senior Vice President Accident & Health, United Kingdom & Ireland, Eurasia & Africa, Mr. Nisbet started his career at Chubb in 2006 as an Accident & Health Account Manager in his native New Zealand. Since then, he has held numerous leadership roles with Chubb across New Zealand, Australia and Japan. Over the years, he has developed an extensive proven track record of success and achievement in building and profitably growing accident, health and travel portfolios through diverse channels across varied geographies. In his new appointment, he will relocate from London to Bangkok and report to Glen Browne, Chubb’s Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific and Division President for Southeast Asia.

On the new appointments, Mr. McNamee said, “These leadership changes demonstrate the depth of talent Chubb has available to ensure we sustain our growth momentum in Asia Pacific. We are glad to welcome back Andrew to the region. He is a hands-on, proactive, innovative and results-oriented executive; qualities which will position us well in Thailand, one of the most dynamic businesses in the region. Ed is a seasoned professional with demonstrated strong technical proficiency, leadership and business development skills. We’re pleased to elevate Ed into this important regional role.”



