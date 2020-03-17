Chubb makes new appointment for International Personal Lines Division in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – March 17, 2020 – Chubb announced today that Kate Burke has been appointed as Division Head of International Personal Lines (IPL) in Singapore since 1 March 2020. Ms. Burke will report to Scott Simpson, Country President for Chubb in Singapore.





Ms. Burke joined Chubb in 2017 and has held roles with increasing responsibility. Her career with the company includes stints as the Asia Pacific Portfolio Manager for Travel and most recently, as Head of Travel for Singapore.





With over 12 years of industry experience, Ms. Burke has a strong background in delivering consumer segment growth, optimising partnerships, spearheading marketing and product strategies and driving digital initiatives.





In her new appointment, Ms. Burke will be responsible for the overall growth and management of Singapore’s IPL division which includes the following lines of business: Personal Risk Services which provides coverage for fine homes and valuables, Residential insurance and Specialty coverage such as personal cyber or jewellery protection. She will also focus on deepening existing and forging new affinity partnerships as well as driving multi-channel distribution opportunities.





On Ms. Burke’s appointment, Mr. Simpson said, “Kate brings with her valuable experience from managing several key partnerships and consumer segment programs at Chubb. With her keen understanding of the consumer business, forward-thinking approach and ambition to deliver a superior experience to partners and consumers, I am confident she is a strong addition to the Singapore leadership team.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited, via acquisitions by its predecessor companies, has been present in Singapore since 1948. Chubb in Singapore provides underwriting and risk management expertise for all major classes of general insurance. The company’s product offerings include Financial Lines, Casualty, Property, Marine, Industry Practices as well as Group insurance solutions for large corporates, multinationals, small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, to meet the evolving needs of consumers, it also offers a suite of tailored Accident & Health and Personal & Specialty insurance options through a multitude of distribution channels including bancassurance, independent distribution partners and affinity partnerships.





Over the years, Chubb in Singapore has established strong client relationships by delivering responsive service, developing innovative products and providing market leadership built on financial strength.





More information can be found at www.chubb.com/sg.