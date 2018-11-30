Chubb Observes Regional Day of Service in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 November 2018 – Chubb observed its seventh annual Regional Day of Service in the Asia Pacific (5-9 November) with more than 800 employees in 12 territories participating in community projects to increase educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Focused Approach for Greater Impact on Communities

Chubb believes that positive contributions to communities return long-lasting benefits to society and the company’s employees and business. To boost the impact of its annual Regional Day of Service across the region, employees from both the general and life insurance operations again joined forces with their collective outreach efforts organized around the theme, Education@Heart. Chubb employees led a variety of activities, with a focus on skills-based volunteerism, to meet the needs of local communities where they live and work.

Paul McNamee, Regional President for Chubb in Asia Pacific said: “Education has the power to bring about impactful change to the lives of individuals throughout their life journey. Our aim is that the Education@Heart program will provide children with the knowledge and skills they require to succeed later in life and fulfill the hopes of their communities. Since its inauguration in 2012, the Regional Day of Service has become part of our corporate identity, with the spirit of giving deeply ingrained in the hearts and minds of Chubb employees. We’re very proud of the way our employees have embraced the values of volunteerism and philanthropy and how they have strengthened employee engagement.“

Cunqiang Li, Chief Operating Officer of Chubb Life added: “Spending time with, and giving our attention to, children in the communities that we serve is one of the highlights of the year for us at Chubb Life. Our Education@Heart program includes activities from science and technology to protecting the environment. All are designed to spark curiosity, nurture creativity and sharpen the concentration of every child. I believe that it is these qualities that will equip today’s young people to succeed in our rapidly changing world and we are proud to play our part in helping them.”

Cross-section of Non-Profit Collaborations Reflects Chubb’s Cultural Diversity

Twelve markets took part this year in a range of volunteer projects, reflecting the company’s cultural diversity across the region. Participating markets included Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Regional Day of Service activities for underprivileged children ranged from educational programs, skills coaching and creating green spaces to fund-raising field-trips and the giving of school equipment and basic necessities.

Regional Day of Service Highlights

Australia

In Australia, employees donned wacky costumes and completed tasks to raise funds amazing-race-style in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. All proceeds went to KidsXpress, an organization which runs expressive therapy programs for children impacted by traumatic experiences to learn to express themselves through music, art, drama and play.





Superheroes protecting the environment: a team of volunteers in Australia completing one of the tasks in the “amazing race” fundraiser

Hong Kong

Hong Kong volunteers collaborated with St. James Settlement, a charitable organisation providing diversified services for the community, provide diversified services, including children and youth services, elderly services and rehabilitation servicesto run four painting sessions for more than 100 underprivileged children. Over 80 employees gave more than 250 hours to help the children.

Indonesia

Over in Indonesia, volunteers visited the SDN Kedung Dalam 1 & 2 schools of Kidoso Village in Mauk, Tangerang. During the visit, the volunteers organized a range of educational activities aimed at developing the children’s psychomotor and cognitive abilities, from storytelling to learning about the planets and the solar system to financial literacy.

Korea

Striking a unique note, volunteers in Korea made special tactile books about Korean traditional musical instruments for visually impaired children. These books were donated to schools and various educational institutions in commemoration of “Sight Day” in Korea.









Volunteers making special tactile books in Korea

Malaysia

In Malaysia, a series of activities such as batik painting and health awareness workshops, and a field trip to the Spritzer Ecopark were organized for about 250 children and volunteers in several states across the country.





Children from the Seremban Children Welfare Organization taking part in a batik painting workshop

Philippines

Meanwhile in the Philippines, volunteers supported Ronald McDonald House Charities’ (RMHC) Read-To-Learn Program. Employees assisted in a Teaching Beginning Reading Workshop for educators, Pre-Test Evaluation for students, and Post-Test Evaluation of the program. They also donated Read to Learn Kits to students and organized fun activities for the children.

Taiwan

Staff volunteers in Taiwan worked with the Family of Joy Social Welfare Foundation, an organization supporting children with autistic spectrum disorder and Down syndrome. Volunteers organized a series of educational activities for the children, including a visit to the Taipei Astronomical Museum and an environmental protection field trip to clean up Da-an Forest Park, Taipei.





Field trip to the Taipei Astronomical Museum for children from the Family of Joy Social Welfare Foundation

Thailand



A donation of THB 100,000 was made to support Teach For Thailand’s initiatives at the Science Museum in the province of Pathumthani. Volunteers made it possible for over 120 children from schools affliated to Teach For Thailand to enjoy a day out at the Science Museum. Watch this video for more information.

<a href="https://youtu.be/jf9zf-VcO1k"><img class="youtube-thumbnail" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/release.php/Images/17036/PressReleaseTMPVisxT3.jpg#image-17036"></a>





Vietnam

In Vietnam, employees visited Thanh An Primary School, situated in the impoverished Thanh An commune, Can Gio District, donating school equipment and grants to 100 underprivileged students. Chubb volunteers also created green corners around the school, decorated classroom corridors and redeveloped the campus garden.

Chubb has a rich tradition of corporate philanthropy and volunteerism. The Chubb Annual Regional Day of Service demonstrates the company’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen by helping those in need in the region where it has a long and deep presence.

