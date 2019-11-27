Chubb Observes Regional Day of Service in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 November 2019 – Chubb recently held its annual Regional Day of Service in the Asia Pacific with almost 1,000 employees in 12 territories participating in community projects to increase educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

A tradition which began in 2012, the annual Regional Day of Service reflects Chubb’s firm belief that positive contributions to communities return long-lasting benefits to society and the company’s employees and business.

Strategic and Collaborative Approach for Greater Impact on Communities

In addition to continuing with our focus on the theme of Education@Heart, Chubb employees were also encouraged to collaborate with not-for-profit organizations and business partners to craft initiatives that had lasting impact on effecting change in our communities.

Once again, employees from both the general and life insurance operations took up the challenge and worked together to plan and organize a variety of strategic outreach programs that delivered real change for beneficiaries.

Paul McNamee, Regional President for Chubb in Asia Pacific said: “We believe that quality education should be accessible to all. By empowering children with useful skills and knowledge, they will have the opportunity to turn their aspirations into reality and strengthen their communities. For this year’s Regional Day of Service, the collaboration with partners to design programs with long-term benefits reflect the spirit of giving and the company’s strong commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

Cunqiang Li, Chief Operating Officer of Chubb Life added: “The Regional Day of Service is an important annual initiative that underscores Chubb’s commitment to giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve. By focusing our efforts in education for the disadvantaged, we hope to improve their access to education and drive a positive change for our next generation. We are proud to play our part in building a more successful society and a better world.”





Cross-section of Non-Profit Collaborations Reflect Chubb’s Cultural Diversity

Twelve markets took part this year in a range of volunteer projects, reflecting the company’s cultural diversity across the region. Participating markets included Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Regional Day of Service activities included running of educational programs, renovating and building infrastructure, creating green spaces, and donation of school equipment, scholarship grants and other necessities.

Regional Day of Service Highlights





Australia

In Australia, employees continued to support KidsXpress, an organization which runs expressive therapy programs for children who have experienced trauma. Staff volunteers raised funds through a series of fun events like trivia nights and a doughnut eating challenge, produced expression kits for the children, helped with a database audit and refreshed the KidsXpress office.

Volunteers also mentored children in Adelaide, and supported various organizations like Foodbank, OzHarvest and Darling Range Wildlife Centre.

China

Volunteers travelled 165 kilometers from Beijing to Hebei Province to visit Guanmushan Primary School which was founded in 2006 through Chubb’s financial support. It marked the first corporate social responsibility project by the group in China, and over the past 13 years, nearly RMB 5 million has been donated to improve school amenities and infrastructure, and fund a students’ nutrition program as well as scholarships. During the visit, donations of books, computer equipment and scholarship grants were made; volunteers interacted with students over fun games; and an English lesson conducted by Chubb’s Country President in China.









Students of Guanmushan Primary School chatting with Chubb volunteers

Hong Kong SAR

Sixty volunteers from Chubb’s general and life insurance operations in Hong Kong organized four art and craft workshops for about 120 students from St James Settlement, an organization that provides a broad spectrum of services ranging from community support to residential care for people of different ages and needs. The workshops aimed to encourage the students to regain confidence in the future and maintain their career aspirations, and remind them that they are loved by the adults around them. During the workshops, they decorated photo frames with images representing their dream professions and musical ferris wheels with images of people who love them.





Volunteer interacting with a student from St James Settlement during a workshop





Indonesia

Over in Indonesia, Chubb supported the SOS Children’s Villages, an international non-governmental organization that provides alternative families for children without adequate parental care.





Together with 10 Grab driver-partners and 5 independent distribution partners, 75 Chubb employees carried out renovation work on houses within the community center in Jakarta, and organized workshops for the children to learn about digital literacy, financial institutions and insurance-related professions.





<a href="https://youtu.be/94dodh60KkM"><img class="youtube-thumbnail" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/release.php/Images/43651/PressReleaseTMPCS19Zi.jpg#image-43651"></a>





Video of volunteers in action at the SOS Children’s Villages





Korea

Following last year’s success, Chubb employees worked with the Heart to Heart Foundation again to create special three-dimensional Braille, audio and tactile books about western musical instruments for visually-impaired children in Korea.

A total of 200 special books was donated to 15 schools for the blind, 15 Braille libraries, 45 special education support centers, and 27 national and public libraries in commemoration of “Sight Day” in Korea.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, over 100 Chubb volunteers organized fun and interactive educational activities for more than 200 children from Children’s Homes in five locations across the country. The activities include general knowledge quizzes, spelling bee competitions, and story book reading sessions.

More than 600 books were donated based on inputs from the various Homes to suit the children’s requirements.

New Zealand

Volunteers from the Auckland office were joined by the staff of Rosser Underwriting Agency, one of Chubb’s business partners, at Northcote Primary School, where improvement works were carried out on the school gardens. Several volunteers also ran a reading support group within the school’s Reading Oasis program and helped out at the school library.

In addition, employees also volunteered at De Paul house, a charity for the homeless, where they cleaned and prepared rooms and other resources for families in need.









Volunteers cleaning and maintaining the grounds of Northcote Primary School





Philippines

Meanwhile in the Philippines, volunteers partnered with Fostering Education & Environment for Development (FEED) and embarked on a tree-planting exercise with Grade 5 and 6 students from Kapatalan Elementary School in Siniloan Laguna. They also learned about endemic tree species and FEED’s various environmental initiatives through a briefing session.

In addition, 60 employees from Chubb Business Services also collaborated with 2KK, a volunteer organization which aims to empower underprivileged youth through education, by facilitating a leadership training session for 70 of 2KK’s scholars and their parents.

Taiwan

Staff volunteers in Taiwan collaborated with The Mustard Seed Mission and planned a variety of activities for the children of Agape Home, an organization providing out-of-home care for vulnerable children. The activities included an art and craft workshop using recycled waste materials, and a guided tour to Sansia to learn about traditional crafts, where they attempted indigo dyeing. In addition, employees also raised funds for the Home by purchasing rice cakes made by the children for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Thailand

Recognizing the urgency for protecting the environment from plastic pollution, a “Say Yes To Less Plastic” campaign was launched to raise employees’ awareness of the issue.





One of the campaign’s initiatives saw Chubb partnering with the Foundation for Environmental Education for Sustainable Development (Thailand) and arranging for 100 primary students of Aeam Suree School, located in a community affected by plastic waste, to join 150 volunteers at Bangpu Nature Education Center. The group learned about the mangrove ecosystem as well as the dangers of plastic waste, and visited a mangrove forest before cleaning up a beach. A whale-shaped plastic recycling bin was also donated to the school.









Volunteer recording the amount of waste collected from the beach

Vietnam

In Vietnam, employees visited Tan Dong Primary School, a small rural school suffering from poor infrastructure, where they cleaned up the school yard and interacted with students. A donation was made to fund the construction of various facilities for the school. Grants were also awarded to 80 underprivileged students.

Chubb also collaborated with OpenM, a social enterprise in Vietnam promoting non-formal education, to organize a workshop to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to prevent abuse. The workshop was well attended by more than 1,000 students from Tan Dong Primary School and nearby elementary and secondary schools within Long An Province.





About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb’s franchise in Asia Pacific comprises an extensive network of operations serving Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Macau SAR, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.