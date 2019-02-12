Chuck E. Cheese’s denies YouTuber Shane Dawson’s conspiracy theory that it re-uses uneaten pizza slices from other customers

caption Shane Dawson at a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Los Angeles. source Shane Dawson/YouTube

YouTuber Shane Dawson explored a conspiracy theory in his latest video which alleges that Chuck E. Cheese’s serves leftover slices to other customers, pretending it’s part of a whole pie.

Chuck E. Cheese’s said all its pies are fresh.

A former Chuck E. Cheese’s employee told INSIDER she’s never seen anyone re-use pizza slices, and that it would be gross.

Chuck E. Cheese’s said it does not serve customers pizza pies cobbled together from uneaten pizza slices left by other customers, denying a conspiracy theory propagated by YouTube star Shane Dawson.

“The claims made in this video about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” the company said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

The conspiracy theory was promoted by Dawson in his latest YouTube video, posted on Monday. In it, he explores an obscure internet conspiracy theory that some Chuck E. Cheese’s staff members collect uneaten slices, put them together, warm them up, and present them as a fresh pie.

In one part of the video, he appears to order a pizza at a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Los Angeles and gets a pie with mismatched slices.

“Oh my god, it’s real!” he says. “I think it’s a bunch of pieces of pizza put together.”

After the video went viral, people on Twitter demanded that Chuck E. Cheese’s provide answers.

my new favorite new conspiracy theory is that Chuck E. Cheese takes the pizza that ppl don’t finish back to the kitchen, reheats it, and re-serves it to a new customer which is why the slices are often different sizes in the same pizza pic.twitter.com/wX7GmFgwoi — Piney McKnuckle (@PineyMcknuckle) February 12, 2019

Okay so after watching @shanedawson new video I remembered I have a picture of myself at @ChuckECheeses from when I was a kid and all I gotta say is WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCKERY!! pic.twitter.com/O8Xv8xKnCY — ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? (@xocryssstal) February 12, 2019

In its statement, Chuck E. Cheese’s said the pizza pies aren’t always uniform because of how fresh they are.

“No conspiracies here – our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious,” the company said.

One former Chuck E. Cheese employee, who worked at the company in 2010 and 2011, said she never witnessed anyone recycling pizza slices.

“I’ve never seen anyone do that,” Samantha, who worked at a Chuck E. Cheese’s between 2010 and 2011, told INSIDER. “It gets so cold and gross so fast, that I feel like people would notice if they were recycled.”

If anything, she said, employees took leftover slices for themselves.

“I’ve seen employees eat the leftover pizza, but I haven’t seen them box it up for people,” she said.