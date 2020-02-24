Yes, Chuck Schumer has spent more than $8,600 on cheesecake. He’s ‘guilty as charged.’

The New York Post reported on Saturday that Chuck Schumer has spent more than $8,600 on cheesecakes over the last 10 years.

On Sunday, the New York Democrat leaned into the news, hosting a press conference confirming his sweet tooth.

The famed Junior’s cheesecakes were given as gifts to supporters and used in bets against treats from other states.

Sometimes a silky New York cheesecake is just too hard to resist.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted on Sunday that he has spent more than $8,600 in less than 10 years on his “guilty pleasure,” the famed Junior’s Cheesecake.

The New York Post outed his sweet tooth a day earlier.

“I give them as gifts. I use them for bets, you know when someone wants to bet something, you know for a Brooklyn thing versus a Wisconsin thing,” The New York Democrat said at a press conference covered by CNN on Sunday. “So I say to the New York Post and others, guilty as charged. I love Junior’s cheesecake. It’s the best cheesecake in the world.”

Of course, Schumer brought a platter of the Brooklyn desserts to the press conference to share.

A review of public Federal Election Commission filings by The Post showed that Schumer handed out over $8,600 worth of the cheesecakes to supporters over the last decade.

The gifts were all purchased and delivered between 2012 and 2016, according to the Post.

While Schumer’s office wasn’t sure how many cheesecakes have been purchased over the years, the Post has estimated that, at the current price of $43.95 for the signature plain cheesecake, the House minority leader has bought 196 in five years.

caption Cheesecake sits for sale in the Bakery display counter of Junior’s restaurant, a staple of Brooklyn dining since the 1950s. source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Angelo Roefaro, Schumer’s press secretary, on Sunday confirmed they have bought cheesecakes over the past decade and told CNN the senator “likes any flavor, but plain allows one to really savor that Junior’s recipe.”

Schumer’s office told CNN that the money used to pay for the cheesecakes did not come from taxpayers.

Junior’s was founded in 1950 at Flatbush and DeKalb Avenues in Brooklyn. The restaurant declares its creamy delicacy “The World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake.”

