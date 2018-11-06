NBC’s Chuck Todd says huge voter turnout makes it impossible to predict the outcome of the midterms

caption Chuck Todd appeared on the “Today” show Monday morning to discuss the midterm elections. source NBC

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd appeared on the “Today” show Monday morning to discuss the midterm elections.

Todd said the voter turnout could cross the 100 million mark.

Such a high turnout renders predictive polls practically useless, he said.

Early voting numbers suggest that Tuesday’s elections will have one of the highest voter turnouts for a midterm election in recent years.

But while it’s good that Americans are exercising their civic duty, it makes predicting the outcome of the election almost impossible, according to “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd.

Todd appeared on the “Today” show on Monday to discuss the midterms, which Democrats are hoping will win them back control of the House, and possibly the Senate.

"We may cross 100 million total vote…when you have a turnout like this, it's going to make pollster's look ridiculous, not because they don't do a good job but you cannot accommodate for all these new voters," @chucktodd on the huge voter turnout. pic.twitter.com/QMgLqFVajV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 5, 2018

Todd says he expects the vote to cross the 100 million mark, and that the numbers he’s seeing so far are more like the engagement one would see for a presidential election, which are far more popular.

“When you have a turnout like this, it’s gonna make pollsters look ridiculous, not because they don’t do a good job, but because you can not accommodate for all these new voters in any sort of model,” Todd said.

Pollsters ran into a similar issue during the last election, when a wave of voters turned out to vote for Trump. Almost every poll at the time predicted Hillary Clinton winning the race.