Churches across the US are holding in-person services despite public health orders. One pastor was even arrested and charged with unlawful assembly.

Megachurches in Ohio, Florida, and Louisiana, have continued their Sunday in-person services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Churches in each state held services for hundreds of people over the weekend.

Police in Florida announced on Monday that Dr. Ronald Howard-Browne, pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, had been arrested after continuing services.

Police said by holding services he “intentionally and repeatedly disregarded state and local public health orders.”

Politicians and health officials have repeatedly warned about the coronavirus spreading across the US in recent weeks, and many faith-based communities are resorting to live-stream and drive-in services to accommodate parishioners while they can’t come to church.

But some churches are continuing in-person services for their congregations despite orders from city and state officials, as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Howard-Browne, pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, held two large services over the weekend and had been encouraging his congregation to meet in person, according to My FOX 8. He’s facing charges of unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules.

Some pastors argue that places of worship should be considered essential services

Howard-Browne suggested that religion was an essential service while defending his decision to hold services in a Facebook Live post seen by My FOX 8.

“I’m not again negating that people are dying from the coronavirus,” he said. “We’re not saying that, just saying that the thing is blown totally way out of proportion and if you shut the church down, the church is not a non-essential service.”

In Louisiana, Pastor Tony Spell, of Baton Rouge, is still holding services at his Apostolic Life Tabernacle Church for hundreds of people every Sunday and Tuesday, even though the state’s governor, John Bel Edwards, limited public gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

caption Pastor Tony Spell. source WVLA

Spell’s service on Sunday had more than 550 people in attendance, according to Bloomberg.

Despite Spell, too, calling church an essential service, Governor Edwards had previously told CNN affiliate WVLA that faith leaders should stop holding mass gatherings.

In Lebanon, Ohio, Solid Rock Church, a congregation with 3,500 members, according to Bloomberg, also held services Sunday.

The church had cited the first amendment right to religious assembly in its decision to hold the services, while the local health department urged parishioners not to meet.

One poll says 17% of Americans were still attending worship services in person as of last week

According to a nationally representative poll published on Friday by Buzzfeed News, 17% of respondents said they were still attending worship services in person, while 22% of respondents said they had been “encouraged” to do so.

While most states have ordered places of worship to close in their stay-at-home orders, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, Louisiana, and Ohio issued exemptions for such establishments while also urging people to practice social distancing.

Rachel Laser, the president and CEO of the nonprofit advocacy group Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, told ABC News that a number of COVID-19 cases spread through religious congregations.

“We recognize that many people find solace in attending religious services, especially during uncertain times such as these, and thus share in the deep sorrow that the already challenging coronavirus situation also means temporarily halting in-person religious services,” Laser said.