Ciara wore a see-through gown to an Oscars after-party for a daring maternity look

caption Ciara showcased her growing baby bump at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. source Taylor Hill/Getty

Some of the best looks of the 2020 Oscars came from the after-parties rather than the red carpet.

Ciara attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Ciara wore a daring, see-through gown that featured head-to-toe sparkles, as well as a thigh-high slit.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2020 Oscars red carpet didn’t disappoint when it came to fashion, but some of the best looks of the night came from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Ciara had one of the most show-stopping looks on Sunday night. The singer, who recently announced she was pregnant with her third child, showcased her maternity style in a gown that was almost entirely see-through.

caption Ciara showed off her baby pump at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. source Taylor Hill/Getty

The flowing, one-sleeve dress featured sparkling crystals and a Grecian cut. Ralph & Russo created the custom ensemble for Ciara.

The 34-year-old singer wore a bodice beneath the black gown for slight coverage, which featured striped detailing that added to the ensemble’s sexy vibe. The one-shoulder gown also featured a thigh-slit, creating levels within the look.

caption The Ralph & Russo dress featured a thigh-high slit. source Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Ciara paired the dress with a matching headpiece, along with a loose updo. Silver, strappy heels and minimalist Lorraine Schwartz jewelry completed the look.

The singer posed for multiple photos throughout the night with her husband Russell Wilson.

caption Ciara is expecting her third child. source Kevin Mazur/VF20 / Contributor / Getty Images

Wilson’s ensemble complemented Ciara’s effortless beauty, as he sported a tuxedo with an undone bow tie and a silver lapel pin.

Ciara announced she was pregnant in an Instagram post shared at the end of January. The new baby will be Ciara’s third child, as she previously had a son with Future and a daughter with Wilson.