CIFI Achieved Contracted Sales of RMB12.67B in May 2018, YoY Growth of 70%; First 5M Contracted Sales of RMB50.83B, YoY Growth of 33%

Completed 36% of the Full Year Sales Target (RMB140.0 billion)
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 June 2018 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI”, or the “Group”, HKEX Code: 884), one of the “Top 15 Real Estate Developers in China” is pleased to announce that the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB12.67 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 70% (compared to May 2017), contracted GFA amounted to approximately 736,500 sq.m. Contracted ASP in May 2018 was approximately RMB17,200/sq.m.
From January to May 2018, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB50.83 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 33%, contracted GFA amounted to approximately 3,290,300 sq.m. Contracted ASP from January to May 2018 was approximately RMB15,400/sq.m.
During the first 5M of 2018, contracted sales completed by the Group represented approximately 36% of its full year target of RMB140.0 billion.
Land Acquisition
In May 2018, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Current Equity Interest
|
Intended Primary Use
|
Site Area
(sq.m.)
|
Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)
|
Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)
|
Average
Land Cost (RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Changzhou
|
Tianning District,
Changgaoji South Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
68,000
|
149,600
|
1,530,000,000
|
10,288
|
Foshan
|
Shunde District,
Beijiao
No. 005 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
81,500
|
203,600
|
1,980,000,000
|
9,723
|
Jining
|
High-tech Zone, Fangyuanxinju South Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
58,400
|
64,200
|
139,540,000
|
2,173
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Current Equity Interest
|
Intended Primary Use
|
Site Area
(sq.m.)
|
Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)
|
Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)
|
Average
Land Cost (RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Quzhou
|
Kecheng District,
Railway Station
Wanda East Project
|
100%
|
Residential /
|
97,600
|
182,100
|
911,000,000
|
5,002
|
Xuzhou
|
Gulou District, Huanghe North Road Project
|
100%
|
Residential /
|
62,600
|
163,500
|
1,560,000,000
|
9,540
|
Xuzhou
|
Xingshanzi Industrial Park,
Dasanjiao Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
57,400
|
160,800
|
381,300,000
|
4,742
|
Jiangmen
|
Heshan City,
Fangyuanyuedao Shoufu Project
|
49%
|
Residential
|
51,200
|
153,700
|
435,730,000
|
5,786
|
Weifang
|
Kuiwen District, Jinma Road Project
|
40%
|
Residential
|
68,800
|
151,500
|
248,670,000
|
4,105
|
Nanjing
|
Jiangning District,
Jiulong Lake
G58 Project
|
33%
|
Office / Commercial
|
26,700
|
133,300
|
202,950,000
|
4,612
About CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
Headquartered in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China’s top 15 real estate developers. CIFI principally focuses on developing high-quality properties which target the end-users in first-, second- and third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various types of properties, including residential flats, office buildings and commercial complexes.
To learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI’s website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn