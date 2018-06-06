CIFI Achieved Contracted Sales of RMB12.67B in May 2018, YoY Growth of 70%; First 5M Contracted Sales of RMB50.83B, YoY Growth of 33%

Completed 36% of the Full Year Sales Target (RMB140.0 billion)


HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach  – 6 June 2018 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI”, or the “Group”, HKEX Code: 884), one of the “Top 15 Real Estate Developers in China” is pleased to announce that the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB12.67 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 70% (compared to May 2017), contracted GFA amounted to approximately 736,500 sq.m. Contracted ASP in May 2018 was approximately RMB17,200/sq.m.

 

From January to May 2018, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB50.83 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 33%, contracted GFA amounted to approximately 3,290,300 sq.m. Contracted ASP from January to May 2018 was approximately RMB15,400/sq.m.

 

During the first 5M of 2018, contracted sales completed by the Group represented approximately 36% of its full year target of RMB140.0 billion.


Land Acquisition

In May 2018, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City

Project

Group’s Current Equity Interest

Intended Primary Use

Site Area

(sq.m.)

Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)

Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)

Average

Land Cost (RMB/

sq.m.)

Changzhou

Tianning District,

Changgaoji South Project

100%

Residential

68,000

149,600

1,530,000,000

10,288

Foshan

Shunde District,

Beijiao

No. 005 Project

100%

Residential

81,500

203,600

1,980,000,000

9,723

Jining

High-tech Zone, Fangyuanxinju South Project

100%

Residential

58,400

64,200

139,540,000

2,173


Quzhou

Kecheng District,

Railway Station

Wanda East Project

100%

Residential /
Commercial

97,600

182,100

911,000,000

5,002

Xuzhou

Gulou District, Huanghe North Road Project

100%

Residential /
Commercial

62,600

163,500

1,560,000,000

9,540

Xuzhou

Xingshanzi Industrial Park,

Dasanjiao Project

50%

Residential

57,400

160,800

381,300,000

4,742

Jiangmen

Heshan City,

Fangyuanyuedao Shoufu Project

49%

Residential

51,200

153,700

435,730,000

5,786

Weifang

Kuiwen District, Jinma Road Project

40%

Residential

68,800

151,500

248,670,000

4,105

Nanjing

Jiangning District,

Jiulong Lake

G58 Project

33%

Office / Commercial

26,700

133,300

202,950,000

4,612


About CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China’s top 15 real estate developers. CIFI principally focuses on developing high-quality properties which target the end-users in first-, second- and third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various types of properties, including residential flats, office buildings and commercial complexes.

 

To learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI’s website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn