CIFI’s Contracted Sales of RMB20.00B in September 2019, YoY growth of 30%

Contracted Sales of RMB136.76B in First 9M of 2019, YoY growth of 28%; Completed 72% of Full Year Sales Target (RMB190.0B)
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 Oct 2019 –
- In September 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB20.00 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 30% (compared to September 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 1,113,700 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approximately RMB18,000/sq.m. in September 2019.
- From January to September 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB136.76 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 28%. Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 8,022,000 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approximately RMB17,000/sq.m. from January to September 2019.
- During the first nine months of 2019, contracted sales completed by the Group represented approximately 72% of its full year target of RMB190.0 billion.
- From January to September 2019, breakdowns of the Group’s contracted sales were as follows:
|
By City
|
RMB (billion)
|
% of total
|
Beijing
|
15.76
|
11.5%
|
Hangzhou
|
11.35
|
8.3%
|
Chongqing
|
9.31
|
6.8%
|
Shanghai
|
8.64
|
6.3%
|
Wenzhou
|
7.98
|
5.8%
|
Suzhou
|
7.64
|
5.6%
|
Wuxi
|
6.94
|
5.1%
|
Nanjing
|
6.23
|
4.6%
|
Hefei
|
6.07
|
4.4%
|
Jiaxing
|
4.80
|
3.5%
|
Wuhan
|
4.40
|
3.2%
|
Shenyang
|
4.14
|
3.0%
|
Ningbo
|
4.09
|
3.0%
|
Ji’nan
|
3.79
|
2.8%
|
Xi’an
|
3.35
|
2.4%
|
Tianjin
|
3.32
|
2.4%
|
Foshan
|
2.96
|
2.2%
|
Changsha
|
2.15
|
1.6%
|
Chengdu
|
2.09
|
1.5%
|
Guangzhou
|
2.01
|
1.5%
|
Qingdao
|
1.95
|
1.4%
|
Linyi
|
1.93
|
1.4%
|
Changzhou
|
1.77
|
1.3%
|
Xuzhou
|
1.74
|
1.3%
|
Hong Kong
|
1.71
|
1.3%
|
Quzhou
|
1.34
|
1.0%
|
Nantong
|
1.30
|
1.0%
|
Weifang
|
0.96
|
0.7%
|
Wuhu
|
0.85
|
0.6%
|
Dongguan
|
0.67
|
0.5%
|
Yinchuan
|
0.64
|
0.5%
|
Others*
|
4.88
|
3.6%
* Less than 0.5%
|
By City
|
RMB (billion)
|
% of total
|
Yangtze River Delta
|
71.86
|
52.5%
|
Pan Bohai Rim
|
32.91
|
24.1%
|
Central Western Region
|
23.40
|
17.1%
|
South China Region
|
8.59
|
6.3%
Land Acquisition
- In September of 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Current Equity Interest
|
Intended Primary Use
|
Site Area
(sq.m.)
|
Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)
|
Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)
|
Average
Land Cost (RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Shenyang
|
Dadong District,
Yulin resettlement housing 1-2 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
82,200
|
164,500
|
937,640,000
|
5,700
|
Qingdao
|
Huangdao District, Boguanxinghai Phase III Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
20,100
|
50,200
|
170,000,000
|
3,388
|
Qingdao
|
The West Coast New Area, Chengshiyangtai Project
|
35%
|
Residential
|
19,400
|
52,900
|
82,510,000
|
4,459
|
Fuzhou
|
Cangshan District,
Jinpu Old Factory
Transfer Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
12,800
|
31,900
|
349,000,000
|
10,939
|
Dalian
|
Jinpu District, Xiaoyaowan District C Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
40,000
|
99,900
|
249,740,000
|
2,500
|
Wenzhou
|
Longwan District,
Longwanyongzhong
B-18 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
47,800
|
86,100
|
827,400,000
|
9,613
Modern Lifestyle Mall LCM’s First Anniversary Ceremony and Fresh Market LCMart’s Grand Opening
(22 September 2019, Shanghai)
LCM celebrated its first anniversary by opening a fresh market LCMart which serves as a new benchmark for inspiration in China. Over 18,000 visitors to the fresh market at its grand opening spent RMB680,000. Designed by world-famous architects, LCMart features modern urban green spaces. It has a total floor area of nearly 3,000 sq.m. and consists of two floors where Hema Supermarket and more than 20 quality lifestyle and homeware brands have set up shops. The first floor is occupied by a fresh market which sells fresh food and daily necessities. The second floor is taken up by a food market which specializes in Shanghai cuisine, Asian light refreshments, foodstuffs and fresh produce. Customers can have a stimulating experience of enjoying specialty produce and gourmet food and cooking in a shared kitchen at LCMart.
Disclaimer:
All information contained in this newsletter is meant for your own reference only, and is not intended to, nor should it, constitute any investment advice. Any information contained in this newsletter, including those relating to contracted sales or land bank of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the “Company”), may be subject to change as a result of changes in our development, sales and investment processes and may not be consistently reflected in our financial reports. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any of your loss or damage howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the contents of this newsletter.