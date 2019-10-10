CIFI’s Contracted Sales of RMB20.00B in September 2019, YoY growth of 30%

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 Oct 2019 –

By City RMB (billion) % of total Yangtze River Delta 71.86 52.5% Pan Bohai Rim 32.91 24.1% Central Western Region 23.40 17.1% South China Region 8.59 6.3%

Land Acquisition

In September of 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City Project Group’s Current Equity Interest Intended Primary Use Site Area (sq.m.) Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.) Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB) Average Land Cost (RMB/ sq.m.) Shenyang Dadong District, Yulin resettlement housing 1-2 Project 100% Residential 82,200 164,500 937,640,000 5,700 Qingdao Huangdao District, Boguanxinghai Phase III Project 100% Residential 20,100 50,200 170,000,000 3,388 Qingdao The West Coast New Area, Chengshiyangtai Project 35% Residential 19,400 52,900 82,510,000 4,459 Fuzhou Cangshan District, Jinpu Old Factory Transfer Project 100% Residential 12,800 31,900 349,000,000 10,939 Dalian Jinpu District, Xiaoyaowan District C Project 100% Residential 40,000 99,900 249,740,000 2,500 Wenzhou Longwan District, Longwanyongzhong B-18 Project 100% Residential 47,800 86,100 827,400,000 9,613

Modern Lifestyle Mall LCM’s First Anniversary Ceremony and Fresh Market LCMart’s Grand Opening

(22 September 2019, Shanghai)

LCM celebrated its first anniversary by opening a fresh market LCMart which serves as a new benchmark for inspiration in China. Over 18,000 visitors to the fresh market at its grand opening spent RMB680,000. Designed by world-famous architects, LCMart features modern urban green spaces. It has a total floor area of nearly 3,000 sq.m. and consists of two floors where Hema Supermarket and more than 20 quality lifestyle and homeware brands have set up shops. The first floor is occupied by a fresh market which sells fresh food and daily necessities. The second floor is taken up by a food market which specializes in Shanghai cuisine, Asian light refreshments, foodstuffs and fresh produce. Customers can have a stimulating experience of enjoying specialty produce and gourmet food and cooking in a shared kitchen at LCMart.

