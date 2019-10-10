CIFI’s Contracted Sales of RMB20.00B in September 2019, YoY growth of 30%

Contracted Sales of RMB136.76B in First 9M of 2019, YoY growth of 28%; Completed 72% of Full Year Sales Target (RMB190.0B)

 

  • In September 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB20.00 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 30% (compared to September 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 1,113,700 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approximately RMB18,000/sq.m. in September 2019.
  • From January to September 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB136.76 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 28%. Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 8,022,000 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approximately RMB17,000/sq.m. from January to September 2019.
  • During the first nine months of 2019, contracted sales completed by the Group represented approximately 72% of its full year target of RMB190.0 billion.
  • From January to September 2019, breakdowns of the Group’s contracted sales were as follows:

By City

RMB (billion)

% of total

Beijing

15.76

11.5%

Hangzhou

11.35

8.3%

Chongqing

9.31

6.8%

Shanghai

8.64

6.3%

Wenzhou

7.98

5.8%

Suzhou

7.64

5.6%

Wuxi

6.94

5.1%

Nanjing

6.23

4.6%

Hefei

6.07

4.4%

Jiaxing

4.80

3.5%

Wuhan

4.40

3.2%

Shenyang

4.14

3.0%

Ningbo

4.09

3.0%

Ji’nan

3.79

2.8%

Xi’an

3.35

2.4%

Tianjin

3.32

2.4%

Foshan

2.96

2.2%

Changsha

2.15

1.6%

Chengdu

2.09

1.5%

Guangzhou

2.01

1.5%

Qingdao

1.95

1.4%

Linyi

1.93

1.4%

Changzhou

1.77

1.3%

Xuzhou

1.74

1.3%

Hong Kong

1.71

1.3%

Quzhou

1.34

1.0%

Nantong

1.30

1.0%

Weifang

0.96

0.7%

Wuhu

0.85

0.6%

Dongguan

0.67

0.5%

Yinchuan

0.64

0.5%

Others*

4.88

3.6%



* Less than 0.5%

 

By City

RMB (billion)

% of total

Yangtze River Delta

71.86

52.5%

Pan Bohai Rim

32.91

24.1%

Central Western Region

23.40

17.1%

South China Region

8.59

6.3%

 

Land Acquisition

  • In September of 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City

Project

Group’s Current Equity Interest

Intended Primary Use

Site Area

(sq.m.)

Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)

Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)

Average

Land Cost (RMB/

sq.m.)

Shenyang

Dadong District,

Yulin resettlement housing 1-2 Project

100%

Residential

82,200

164,500

937,640,000

5,700

Qingdao

Huangdao District, Boguanxinghai Phase III Project

100%

Residential

20,100

50,200

170,000,000

3,388

Qingdao

The West Coast New Area, Chengshiyangtai Project

35%

Residential

19,400

52,900

82,510,000

4,459

Fuzhou

Cangshan District,

Jinpu Old Factory

Transfer Project

100%

Residential

12,800

31,900

349,000,000

10,939

Dalian

Jinpu District, Xiaoyaowan District C Project

100%

Residential

40,000

99,900

249,740,000

2,500

Wenzhou

Longwan District,

Longwanyongzhong

B-18 Project

100%

Residential

47,800

86,100

827,400,000

9,613

 

     Modern Lifestyle Mall LCM’s First Anniversary Ceremony and Fresh Market LCMart’s Grand Opening

(22 September 2019, Shanghai)

LCM celebrated its first anniversary by opening a fresh market LCMart which serves as a new benchmark for inspiration in China.  Over 18,000 visitors to the fresh market at its grand opening spent RMB680,000. Designed by world-famous architects, LCMart features modern urban green spaces. It has a total floor area of nearly 3,000 sq.m. and consists of two floors where Hema Supermarket and more than 20 quality lifestyle and homeware brands have set up shops. The first floor is occupied by a fresh market which sells fresh food and daily necessities. The second floor is taken up by a food market which specializes in Shanghai cuisine, Asian light refreshments, foodstuffs and fresh produce. Customers can have a stimulating experience of enjoying specialty produce and gourmet food and cooking in a shared kitchen at LCMart.

 

