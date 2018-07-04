CIFI’s Controlling Shareholders Increased More Than 25.8M Shares for Approx. HK$155 Million

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 July 2018 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI”, or the “Group”, HKEX Code: 884), one of the “Top 15 Real Estate Developers in China” is pleased to announce that Rosy Fortune Investments Limited, Ding Chang Limited, and Rain Mountain Limited (collectively, the “Controlling Shareholders”), which are wholly-owned by Mr. Lin Zhong, Mr. Lin Wei and Mr. Lin Feng, the executive directors of CIFI, increased their shareholdings by an aggregate of 25,812,950 shares of CIFI for a total consideration of approximately HK$155 million from 28 May, 2018 to 3 July, 2018.

As at 3 July 2018, the Controlling Shareholders held approximately 56.08% of the shares of the Group. The Controlling Shareholders are confident about the future prospects of the Group and believe that there will be continued growth and development of the Group. The Controlling Shareholders do not rule out the possibility of further increasing shareholding in the Group when appropriate in the future, subject to compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. With its strong sales performance and prudent financial management, the Group is confident about generating good returns to its shareholders.

About CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, CIFI is one of China’s top 15 real estate developers. CIFI principally focuses on developing high-quality properties which target the end-users in first-, second- and third-tier cities in China. CIFI develops various types of properties, including residential flats, office buildings and commercial complexes.