CIMB is giving employees who are first-time moms 6 months of paid maternity leave

Reuters

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is giving employees in Malaysia who are first-time mothers a full six months of paid maternity leave, starting from Jan 1 this year.

According to New Straits Times, eligible employees will be able to start using this leave entitlement as early as 30 days prior to their estimated delivery date.

Under CIMB’s Staff Rejuvenation Programme, employees can also take up to six months of additional unpaid leave.

In 2017, the group had also introduced one month of paid paternity leave for first-time fathers.

CIMB Group’s chief people officer, Datuk Hamidah Naziadin was quoted by The Star as saying that the enhanced maternity benefit is part of the company’s “new holistic approach on managing human capital, by recognising that employees have different needs at different phases of their life, and by promoting a shared parenting culture for young families in our workforce“.

He added that the group is exploring the possibility of extending this benefit to employees group-wide.