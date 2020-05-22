MLS side FC Cincinnati got mercilessly trolled by the rest of the league after it announced its new manager with a picture of a different bald man

source Screenshots/Twitter

FC Cincinnati revealed Jaap Stam as its new head coach on Thursday, however did so with a photo of somebody else.

“Join us in welcoming the new head coach of #FCCincy, Jaap Stam,” tweeted the club alongside a snap of Ajax youth coach Tinus van Teunenbroek, who is, like Stam, bald and Dutch.

Other MLS clubs then proceeded to mock Cincinnati, posting welcome messages alongside photos of various other bald men, including Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, and Mr. Clean.

Stam has been appointed manager of the club until December 2021.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FC Cincinnati revealed Jaap Stam as its new head coach on Thursday, but got a bit mixed up and posted a picture of another bald Dutch football coach who looks like Stam.

Instead of Stam, the MLS club tweeted a photo of Ajax youth coach Tinus van Teunenbroek.

“Join us in welcoming the new head coach of #FCCincy, Jaap Stam,” said the club in a since deleted tweet which featured a picture of Teunenbroek.

Shortly after it realised its mistake, it tweeted again, this time with a photo of the right man: “Join us in welcoming our actual new head coach, Jaap Stam.”

A number of other MLS clubs then proceeded to poke fun at Cincinnati, by posting photos of other bald men with welcome messages of their own.

“Congrats, Jaap!” tweeted Columbus Crew alongside a photo of actor Jason Statham.

FC Dallas posted a picture of mascot Mr. Clean, saying: “What up, Jaap!”

The Colorado Rapids welcomed Stam with a photo of USMNT coach Bob Bradley, while the New York Red Bulls did so with a photo of Kingsman and 1917 actor Mark Strong.

The Philadelphia Union shared a photo of musician Pitbull, the Houston Dynamo of former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos, and the San Jose Earthquakes of Bruce Willis.

Other responses from fans included photos of WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin, Harry Potter character Lord Voldemort, and “Mini-Me” from Austin Powers.

“I heard about the incident through a mother of a former pupil of mine,” Teunenbroek told Fox News, according to the BBC. “Everyone now asks if I have made a transfer to America.

“I have once been mistaken for Jaap Stam in Ajax Showtime [an Ajax website] by Ajax itself. It happens to me more often, such as on vacation, that people shout: ‘Hey, that’s Jaap Stam!”’

Stam, a former defender for Manchester United and Lazio, has been appointed manager of the club until December 2021.

He replaces fellow Dutchman Ron Jans, who resigned after being accused of using the N-word while singing along to a song apparently in an attempt to connect with his black players.

Read more:

A South Korean soccer team issued a grovelling apology after accidentally using sex dolls to replace fans at its empty stadium

Raheem Sterling told Megan Rapinoe it’s his ‘dream’ to play in the MLS, and that he’d consider David Beckham’s Inter Miami

A soccer player in Germany who was reported dead 4 years ago has been found alive and working in the same city as his former club