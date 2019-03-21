A former owner of the Florida massage parlor at the center of the sex trafficking bust that implicated Robert Kraft says she’s being targeted because she’s a Chinese Republican

caption Li “Cindy” Yang source CBS 12 News

Li “Cindy” Yang is the former owner of Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, and also reportedly has ties to President Donald Trump.

Yang reportedly sold access to Trump and other politicians through the website “GY US Investments.”

Despite having photos with the president, she denies ever having a private conversation with Trump and claims she has been privately targeted because she is a Chinese Republican.

Li “Cindy” Yang, who also has ties to President Donald Trump and reportedly sold access to him and other politicians through the website “GY US Investments,” said she believes she is being unfairly targeted.

“I’m Chinese. I’m Republican,” Yang, who no longer owns Orchids of Asia Day Spa, told NBC News. “That’s the reason the Democrats want to check me.”

Yang separately told CBS 12 News that she had never had a private conversation with Trump – who she was pictured with at a Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago – and denied spying for China, another allegation she has faced since her former spa hit headlines over the sex trafficking investigation.

Yang said she is no longer affiliated with Orchids of Asia Day Spa, which is accused of selling sexual services to clients including Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

She said she sold the business years ago, but was noticed online after people discovered a photo of her and Trump on her Facebook page, which was posted in February.

“I sold [the spa] to [Hua Zhang] in 2012 or 2013,” Yang told NBC News. “How they do their business has nothing to do with me.”

Yang, who has donated thousands to the Trump campaign, spoke out after Democrats called on the FBI to investigate Yang’s company GY US Investments.

The Miami Herald and Mother Jones magazine reported that Yang’s website catered to Chinese nationals and offered clients “the opportunity to interact with the President, the [American] Minister of Commerce and other political figures,” according to CBS 12 News.

The website included pictures of Yang with Trump family members

Yang told CBS 12 that she didn’t have a relationship with Trump, and that the Super Bowl selfie was part of a brief interaction.

“No…I only talked to the president two sentences. ‘Hi, Mr. President,'” she recalled. “‘Can I take a picture with you?'”