Cinemax’s drama series ‘Strike Back’ has started filming its sixth season, and it will be shot entirely in Malaysia

- HBO Asia
Cinemax’s action drama series Strike Back is currently shooting its sixth season, and filming will take place entirely in Malaysia, HBO Asia announced on Friday (June 1).
The new season centers around a covert special-ops group of soldiers, Section 20, being sent on a mission to investigate a Russian bomber that has crashed in the South China Sea.
In the ten episodes, Section 20 pursues stolen contents of the Russian jet across Southeast Asia, and they also work alongside the Malaysian police to shut down a triad gang in Kuala Lumpur.
Actor Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica) joins the cast, which already includes Warren Brown (The Dark Knight Rises) and Daniel MacPherson (A Wrinkle in Time).
Other adventures Section 20 will embark on in Southeast Asia include uncovering a corrupt plot by a wealthy Indian businesswoman running for Parliament and exploring the jungles of the Golden Triangle in Myanmar.
Jack Lothian, writer and executive producer for the show, said: “We’re delighted to be back with Cinemax for a new season of Strike Back. We have fantastic actors and crew members who work incredibly hard to provide big-screen action for the small screen… and I can’t wait for the audience to see the twists and turns we’ve got lined up.”
While waiting for the new season to air, fans of the show can stream the entire previous five seasons of Strike Back on HBO GO or HBO On Demand.