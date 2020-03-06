Located just one block from the water, Circa 39 Miami Beach is a boutique hotel with eclectic design and a relaxed vibe that is priced cheaper than those just a few steps closer to the sand

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Circa 39 Miami Beach is a boutique hotel located on Collins Avenue with a great lobby bar, charming island vibes, and easy access to the beach.

There are 97 affordably-priced rooms, from standard King or Queen rooms to the Meet & Retreat Suite with a separate living room and bedroom, dining room, and full balcony. Standard rooms start as low as $109 during low season.

I spent the night in a Standard 2 Double Bed and loved the bright colors and mix of Caribbean and Art Deco style, but found the accommodations to be pretty small. This hotel is best for couples or groups of friends who just need a clean, stylish place to sleep.

Miami Beach’s famed Collins Avenue is lined with everything from boutique hotels to luxury high-rises, and with so many options, it’s hard to know which to choose.

When you need a reliable haunt near the beach with a boutique feel but budget prices, Circa 39 Miami Beach is a strong choice.

Because of its small size and location one block away from the sand, nightly rates at Circa 39 are much lower than other hotels located just a hair closer to the water.

With its bright, eclectic, and tropical Art Deco decor, Circa 39 is ideal for those looking for a stylish, budget-friendly getaway. I saw a mixed crowd of young families, couples, friends, and even business travelers.

I spent the night in a Standard 2 Double Bed, which I paid for in full and booked last minute in high season, just three days in advance. The room rate was $279 plus taxes and fees, for a total price of $335. While this is nearly three times the price of low season when you’ll find rates as low as $109, it’s still significantly less than many other competitors which quickly rise above $500 nightly this time of year.

Standard rooms are the cheapest room category, with Standard King or Queen rooms costing $50 less than my Double Bed.

The hotel is ideal for a low-key beach getaway, but isn’t the quietest, located right on busy Collins Avenue with little-to-no soundproofing. As such, it’s not a luxury retreat, nor is it a party hotel. Rather, it’s a laid-back spot when you simply seek a solid, affordable Miami beach hotel with a strong dose of character that still stands out from cheaper chain options.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Circa 39 Miami Beach.

Circa 39 occupies an Art Deco building on one of the most desirable parts of Collins Avenue.

Sitting in the best part of Mid Beach in Miami, right on Collins Avenue, the white, cubic Circa 39 is pretty unassuming next to its neighboring high-rises.

Luckily, the big “CIRCA 39” logo and orange awning on the front and south side of the building made it easy to spot. I never visited this hotel before, but had heard from Miami locals that its onsite bar, WunderBar, was a quiet, but fun place for an afternoon drink, so I was already intrigued.

Pulling up to the hotel, there were only a few parallel parking spots and no valet, so I called the front desk to find out what to do with my car. I was told to find local street parking, and upon check-in, I would receive a remote that gave me access to the hotel’s private parking lot next door.

Lucky for me, I was able to find a spot across the street, but it’s typically very hard to find street parking in this area. I imagine that makes check-in more of a hassle for most.

A vibrant and eclectic lobby sets the tone for a fun, relaxed beach weekend.

Despite that first interaction, I walked into the hotel and was immediately taken aback by its Instagram-worthy decor.

A charming, light-strung Old Florida porch led the way to an eclectic lobby where a mix of patterned bright-orange walls, white and blue ombre chairs, beachy candles, greenery, and a shell chandelier worked together to curate a relaxed but sophisticated island vibe.

My eyes were immediately drawn to the floor-to-ceiling plant and flower wall, which added another exciting pop of color and texture.

The open lobby flowed nicely into WunderBar (the popular lobby bar and lounge) on the left and Jules Kitchen (the onsite restaurant) on the right. The lounge at WunderBar looked particularly inviting, and I understood immediately why I had been told to go there. A mix of blue and orange textiles, big comfortable couches, a community table, and the bar itself offered plenty of places to relax and socialize, and the decor really gave it instant vacation vibes.

I arrived in the early afternoon on a Friday, before the standard 3 p.m. check-in time, and my room was ready early. There was no line ahead of me, and the whole process took less than 10 minutes.

When I looked around, I saw a decent amount of people hanging out, but it wasn’t loud or overbearing. And while the hotel itself might be small, the space flowed nicely, and didn’t feel crowded at all.

My room was very small but clean and well-decorated.

I paid an AAA rate of $279 ($335 including taxes), for a Standard 2 Double Bed. I only booked the room three days in advance in February, which is high season in Miami, and still far cheaper than many other properties.

Rates for this room at Circa 39 Miami Beach start at $109 in low season and jump up to $279 during Miami’s busier winter season, before taxes and fees. If you plan more in advance than I did, you’ll likely snag a lower price, but these are still great rates for Miami Beach at any time of year, but especially during high season.

At 200 square feet, I found the room to be very small. There was very little space to get around two beds, a dresser, and a chair in such close quarters.

Luckily, the closets were decently-sized and gave me a place to store my luggage. They also hid essentials like an iron, ironing board, hairdryer, two bright orange robes, and a mini fridge. There was no minibar, but on top of the dresser, there was a small coffee machine with paper cups to make yourself a cup of coffee to go. All of this demonstrated the hotel took care to be strategic with the smaller size.

Additionally, the Posturepedic beds were very comfortable, and I loved that the room was quirky and fun with a bright patterned green-and-white wall behind the beds’ green headboards, orange curtains and pillows, light wood floors and a wicker accent chair.

The flat-screen TV was turned into part of the wall decor.

Sticking to its funky Art Deco core, one white wall had been turned into a mini art gallery, creatively fitting a flat-screen TV into an arrangement of vintage Americana pictures, as if the TV were art itself.

My "view."

Windows were covered with wood-slat blinds painted white, which were on-brand for the beachy feel and did a good job of hiding a less than desirable view. When I opened those blinds, I found nothing but a wall and narrow alleyway with garbage and fallen palm fronds.

I stayed on the first floor, on the side of the hotel that lined up with the neighboring building. Next time, I would request a room on a higher floor or another side where I could face the city, pool, or courtyard. However, do know the facing Collins will bring significant street noise, especially on lower floors.

The bathroom was basic and could only fit one person at a time.

Like the room, the bathroom was very small and could only fit one person at a time. To maximize space, the vanity area was situated directly over both the toilet and the sink, so there was not a lot of space to get ready. Just outside of the bathroom, a large, full-length mirror gave me something better to work with.

The bathroom decor was basic with white walls, green-tile accents, beige floors, and a simple shower with a glass door. While none of that was impressive, the water pressure was great and there were custom Aveda bath products with a ginger-citrus scent I loved that made for a spa-like shower in a very non-spa setting.

Travelers who are light sleepers should be warned: the walls are thin and I heard a lot of walking, doors opening and closing, furniture moving, and creaking. Had I been staying in a room that looked over Collins Avenue, I can only assume street noise would have been just as apparent. Overall, I found the noise to be manageable and it did not interrupt my sleep. However, if that’s a deal breaker, request a room on a higher floor (in the back of the hotel), or perhaps consider another property entirely.

At the end of the day, I thought my tropical room was charming, fun, and comfortable, even with little space. It’s a good choice for a clean, cheap, stylish place to sleep in a prime Miami Beach location, but don’t expect luxury amenities. Next time, I’ll book a Standard King Bed for the extra space, which would surprisingly reduce the nightly rate by $50.

The lounge at WunderBar is a popular, comfortable place for hotel guests to hang out.

Resort fees are typical in Miami, and Circa 39 Miami Beach‘s $16.95 fee is more reasonable than most. For this price, guests get two beach chairs and towels per room, Wi-Fi, fitness center access, a daily newspaper, and an in-room safe.

Circa 39’s main restaurant, Jules Kitchen (named for “Around the World in 80 Days” author, Jules Vernes), is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The menu is “global comfort food,” and you have the choice of dining indoors, on the porch, or by the pool.

The hotel only serves a breakfast buffet until 11 a.m., and an a la carte menu of all-day brunch, tapas, soups, burgers, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and juices from then on. I went for brunch and loved the Breakfast Cubano, a brunch twist on Miami’s popular Cuban sandwich.

With its 80+ rum collection, WunderBar is a hot spot for both hotel guests and Miami Beach locals.

The heart of the social scene at Circa 39 Miami Beach is definitely WunderBar, which as mentioned, can be found in the hotel lobby. Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and until Midnight on Friday and Saturday nights, WunderBar opens up to the pool deck and fills up with hotel guests and Mid Beach locals alike.

It has a full bar, including a notable 80+ rums from all over the world and rum-based namesake “Wunder Drinks.” The decent food menu is pulled from Jules Kitchen. Go to Wunder Hour for the best deal, but get there as close to 4 p.m. as possible. With its $5 nibbles and beers, $7 wines, $8 mixed drinks, and $10 bites and Wunder Drinks, the two-hour happy hour gets packed fast.

Show up early to grab a pool chair; it fills up quickly.

The pool and sun deck was small, but charming. It’s lined with loungers and tables that are first-come, first-served. Unique for Miami Beach, it has two full cabanas that come at no extra cost for hotel guests.

On a nice day, the pool fills up fast, so get there early before all of the cabanas and chairs are taken. To make the most of your pool day, order from the WunderBar menu and have food and drinks brought right to wherever you’re sunbathing.

WunderGarden is a hidden gem in this boutique hotel.

My favorite discovery was WunderGarden, the hotel’s hidden Bohemian courtyard. I felt like I stumbled upon a cool, secret hangout, and a lit Edison-bulb WunderGarden sign solidified that. Between orchids, palm trees, and string lights, there was a mix of picnic tables and Adirondack chairs where I could go to read, have a drink, or just relax.

Circa 39 doesn’t have a spa, but guests still get spa access at the hotel’s sister property, the beachfront The Palms Hotel & Spa, which has an AVEDA Spa. If you have the time and money, it’s worth the splurge. All Circa 39 guests get 20% off any treatment at AVEDA Spa, which can be done indoors or under a tiki hut. If you do book a spa appointment there, you also get free access to The Palm’s private pool and beach.

While Circa 39 might not sit on the sand, it has its own beach area reserved for hotel guests. When the pool is full, there are enough chairs on the beach to accommodate the hotel overflow, but there is no hotel food or drink service on the beach – so order both to-go at WunderBar and bring them with you.

Collins Avenue runs the length of Miami’s beach areas and is lined by iconic hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs, as well as kitschy tourist beach shops. While Circa 39 isn’t right on the beach, it’s only a block away.

While the area is still a magnet for tourists, parties, and 24/7 activity, it’s not South Beach and feels slightly more relaxed and accessible than 20 blocks south.

Take a 15-minute walk up or down Collins Avenue and you’ll find some of Miami’s world-renowned hotel hangouts: like Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Soho Beach House, Faena Miami Beach, and the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel. Go to the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel for lunch at Malibu Farms and dinner at Nobu, and hit the Fontainebleau for dinner at StripSteak by Michael Mina, Hakkasan, or Scarpetta by Scott Conant, followed by some all-night partying at the world-famous LIV.

For a taste of that Miami glam you only read about on Page Six, drink with glitterati at Soho Beach House or Faena Miami Beach. Both are less than a five-minute walk from Circa 39.

Circa 39 Miami Beach has high ratings in Miami, ranking 30 out of 222 hotels in Miami Beach on Trip Advisor, with a 4.5 rating out of 5 possible stars.

Past guests rave about the friendly staff, cute decor, and good location. One guest wrote, “My family stayed at Circa 39. The hotel was clean, and the staff were friendly. The pool was beautiful, and there was a back courtyard that was lovely as well. The beach is across the street and easy to access. Miami Beach is expensive, but this hotel has a great location and wonderful common areas … We would easily stay at Circa 39 again if we came back to Miami.”

Any complaints were mostly about noise, which is subjective to what you can tolerate. One guest who stayed in January 2020 said, “We had heels clicking above us, sirens/cars revving all night, doors slamming all over the hotel, and garbage trucks slamming dumpsters repeatedly … We got a very good deal and I wanted to stay here so we could book a spa treatment at the Aveda Spa at their sister hotel, but next time we will be willing to pay to stay at a resort with better soundproofing.”

Who stays here: Budget-conscious travelers looking for a stylish, convenient, and relaxed hotel in one of the most desirable strips of Miami Beach. Except a mix of young families, couples, friends, and bachelorette groups.

We like: The prime Collins Avenue location and bright, tropical, Caribbean and Art Deco decor. The latter turned what looks like an unassuming boutique hotel from the outside into a real hidden gem.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Hanging out at WunderBar. Grab a cocktail and sit on a comfortable couches for a relaxing afternoon. Don’t miss the daily WunderHour, and if you’re hungry, order the hummus and couscous plate and ask for extra pita.

We think you should know: This hotel has all the makings of a quiet beach retreat, but with its thin walls and close proximity to Collins Avenue, it’s not as quiet as you would hope. Also, while the parking lot is close by, initial access isn’t convenient. In terms of pricing, if you have more than two guests per room, an extra $10 is charged per additional guest, per day.

We’d do this differently next time: I would book a Standard King room for the extra space, and on the top floor for a quieter position with a better view. If I’m not planning on leaving Miami Beach during my stay, I would also just take a Lyft or Uber so I don’t have to worry about parking.

Circa 39 Miami Beach is a fun, well-designed, and affordable hotel that families, couples, and friends will like for its laid-back vibes, Instagrammable decor, and great location. Gaining access to discounted spa treatments at its sister hotel, The Palms Hotel & Spa, is a great perk that adds a little luxury, too.

It doesn’t look like much from the outside and doesn’t have tons of on-site amenities. That said, if you’re looking for a clean, stylish boutique hotel in a good location with an average press that is less than $200 per night most of the year, Circa 39 Miami Beach is a great option.