Circles.Life has a new plan which you can sign up for free and activate on the spot at Singpost outlets

Co-founder Rameez Ansar (above) and Circles.Life are collaborating with SingPost to bring free and convenient data plans to users. Circles.Life

Telecommunications company Circles.Life is helping Singapore move one step closer to becoming a smart nation.

It will offer a cost-free “Flexi Plan” to make “digital access more available for everyone”, said co-founder of Circles.Life Rameez Ansar at a press conference on Tuesday morning (May 22).

Without paying anything, users will be able to get their hands on a SIM card that gives them 1GB of mobile data every month, with half an hour of talktime and 10 SMS’ also included.

If users need more data or talk time, they can upgrade the plan with the click of a button on their website.

Customers also do not need to put in a credit card when they register for the SIM card, however they would still need to put in details like their name, identification card number and address.

Sign-up will take just a few minutes as the SIM cards will be made available at Circles.Life’s kiosks at SingPost outlets. It will be rolled out at the General Post Office, as well as the Sengkang and Woodlands post offices first.

Circles.Life’s head of marketing Delbert Ty said the public just needs to “go there and select what plan they want, fill in their details, scan their IC” and their SIM card will be ready for collection and use.

The entire process is said to be around just three to five minutes, and there will also be attendants there to help those not too familiar with the concept.

“By tapping on SingPost’s post offices across Singapore, our service will be even more accessible to more people, leaving no one out of the smart nation initiative”, Ansar said.

Additionally, Circles.Life announced that a new “pay-as-you-go” roaming package that offers 70% off on current rates in 34 countries. Customers can choose to pay only a few dollars a day to stay connected using apps most likely used for travel like Google Maps, Grab, WhatsApp and more.