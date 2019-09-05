Circles.Life is offering a 2GB data plan for just S$5

The new plan comes with 2GB of data, 50 minutes of talktime and 25 SMSes. Facebook/Circles.Life

Don’t need its famous 20GB (gigabytes) data plan?

Now, mobile network operator Circles.Life is offering customers a plan that costs just S$5.

This makes it the cheapest low-data option in the market, after an S$8 for 3GB deal offered by itself and Malaysian operator RedOne.

The company launched the new plan, which comes with 2GB of data, 50 minutes of talktime and 25 SMSes, on Thursday (Sept 5).

Additional data and talktime can be added on for between S$8 and S$12.

The brand’s marketing head, Delbert Ty, said one in five of its customers uses just 2 GB of mobile data a month, and only requires a basic plan.

The brand said in a statement that its new plan would give low-data users more choices, as they currently only have a small range of expensive plans to pick from.

