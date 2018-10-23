Citi and Octopus Launch API-Driven Service in Hong Kong

Octopus App users can now easily apply for a Citi Octopus Platinum Card through the popular mobile app

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 23, 2018 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) – Citi and Octopus Cards Limited (Octopus) jointly announced today the introduction of a new feature on the Octopus App, enabling over 1 million existing app users to conveniently apply for a Citi Octopus Platinum Card with their basic information automatically pre-filled in the application form.

The simplified application process is a result of the integration of the Citi Customers API (application programming interface) with the Octopus App, which allows Octopus App users to directly apply for a Citi Octopus Platinum Card by clicking the promotional offer icon on the Octopus App. For existing O! ePay Plus and O! ePay Pro customers, they can even submit the application form easily with basic information including their name, email, and phone number pre-populated in a few clicks.

In addition, the Octopus App has been enhanced to enable users to instantly upgrade their Automatic Add Value Service (AAVS) auto-reload amount to HK$500. Citi Octopus credit cardholders will have first-hand access to experience the new AAVS instant upgrade feature on the Octopus App in the first phase.

Lawrence Li, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending at Citibank Hong Kong, said, “Citi and Octopus have enjoyed a longstanding partnership of bringing innovation and convenience to customers in Hong Kong. We are excited to be taking our collaboration to the next level by fully embracing the power of open banking to make our products and services conveniently available at more digital touchpoints.”

Rita Li, Sales and Marketing Director of Octopus, said, “At Octopus, we strive to make our customers’ everyday life easier with innovative service. We are delighted to partner with Citi in integrating its Customers API with the Octopus App benefiting both Citi and Octopus customers and more importantly help Hong Kong move into a New Era of Smart Banking.”

Citi is the first bank in Hong Kong to adopt an open banking architecture by giving developers and consumer brands direct access to the bank’s APIs through the Citi Developer Portal ( https://sandbox.developerhub.citi.com/), which is now live in 16 markets globally.

Since the beginning of 2018, Citi has announced eight API partnerships in Hong Kong alone involving the use of the Citi Open API technology in various categories covering Cards, Customers, Money Movement, Onboarding, and Pay with Points.





From now until February 28, 2019, customers who successfully apply for a Citi Octopus Platinum Card through the Octopus App and complete at least one AAVS transaction will earn an extra Octopus Reward$300* in addition to the existing welcome offer of HK$200 cash rebate#.

*The Octopus Reward$300 can be used to offset up to HK$300 spending at designated supermarkets including Wellcome, Marketplace by Jasons, Jasons Food & Living and 3hreesixty.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

