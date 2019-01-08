Citi Announces Global, Mission-Led Partnership With The International Paralympic Committee

Through the Partnership, Citi Aims to Raise Awareness for the Paralympic Movement, Support Para Athletes, and Advocate for Societal Change in Perceptions around Disability

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – January 8, 2019 – Citi today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to become an international partner through 2020 and to support National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) in 18 territories as they prepare for upcoming World and regional Championships, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 18 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) Citi will sponsor include: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Costa Rica, Great Britain, China Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and the UAE.

Citi serves clients through a local presence in each of these 18 NPC communities and will engage fans through integrated marketing campaigns and promotions to generate excitement and national pride around the extraordinary accomplishments of the countries’ Para athletes. Citi will also work to help support the day-to-day needs of individual NPCs.

“Citi and the IPC are ideal partners because we share a deep passion for helping to foster a more diverse and inclusive society,” said Citi CEO Michael Corbat. “These athletes have overcome adversity to achieve the world’s most elite level of sporting excellence. Their strength, perseverance and determination is truly what makes them exceptional, and we look forward to supporting their journey to compete on the global stage.”

Angel Ng, Chief Executive Officer, Citi Hong Kong and Macau said, “At Citi, enabling progress is our business. As part of our effort to demonstrate Citi’s ongoing support and commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion, we are so proud to announce our partnership with the International Paralympic Committee. It is an opportunity to support a more inclusive society and celebrate para athletes who inspire others to strive for excellence and equality. Embracing diverse teams, ideas and possibilities helps us to be the best.”

“We are delighted that Citi joins the IPC as our third international partner and that the company’s support extends to NPCs spanning four continents, as well as a number of Para athletes,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons. “Citi has been involved in the Paralympic Movement for more than six years and we look forward to working closely with them to explore opportunities to further awareness of how our work transforms society and drives social inclusion.”

Dr. James Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled said, “We are honoured to be included in the partnership agreement between Citi and the IPC. With the unfailing support of Citi, we look forward to further raising public awareness about Para sports in Hong Kong and encouraging people with physical disabilities to participate in sports. Potential athletes can then be identified to receive trainings, represent and fight for the glory of Hong Kong.”

Citi began its relationship with the Paralympic Movement in 2012 with its sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams. During that time, Citi has supported eight U.S. Paralympians and featured them prominently in their marketing campaigns, supported U.S. Paralympic sports programs, as well as featured them in colleague engagement promotions. In 2018, Citi served as a sponsor of the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in Australia, World Para Swimming Allianz European Championships in Ireland, Asian Para Games in Indonesia, and Para Powerlifting Americas Open Championships in Bogota.





About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About International Paralympic Committee

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement. It co-ordinates the organisation of the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games, and serves as the International Federation for 10 sports, for which it supervises and co-ordinates the World Championships and other competitions. The IPC’s vision is to enable Para athletes to achieve sporting excellence and inspire and excite the world.





About Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled

The Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (HKPC&SAPD), previously named the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (HKSAPD), was established in 1972 under the leadership of Founding President Prof. Sir Harry Fang and a group of rehabilitation enthusiasts. The Association plans, organizes, develops and promotes sports to the physically disabled. Potential disabled athletes are then be identified, trained and selected to represent Hong Kong in overseas competitions.

The Association was recognized as National Paralympic Committee (NPC) by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and renamed as HKPC&SAPD in 2005. It is authorized to select Hong Kong Team members to participate in the major multi-sport games such as Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games and competitions sanctioned by international sports federations. The Association is committed to promulgating Paralympic Movement, as well as enabling local paralympic athletes to achieve sporting excellence.