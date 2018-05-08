Citi Announces Six Open API Partnerships in Hong Kong

New services enhance consumers’ banking and transactional experience with ease and freedom

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – May 8, 2018 – Citi today announces six strategic partnerships with leading corporations in Hong Kong to accelerate the development of open Application Programming Interface (API) in the city and to make available easy and speedy banking services in response to consumers’ increasingly digital lifestyle. By making use of Citi’s Open API technology in different categories covering Cards, Customers, Money Movement, Onboarding, and Pay with Points, one of the new services has already been launched, while the others will be rolled out in phases in the coming year:





(From left to right): Officiating at today’s ceremony today were Mr. Paul Jung, Head of Products, Northeast Asia, Visa; Ms. Kathy Wong, Head of Travel, Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong); Mr. Ricky Wong, Chairman, Hong Kong Television Network Limited; Mr. Howard Lee, Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Ms. Angel Ng, Citi Country Officer, Hong Kong and Macau; Ms. Pauline Teoh, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer, AIA International Limited; Mr. Sunny Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Cards Limited; Ms. Patricia Lee, Executive Director, EGL Tours.





1. HKTVmall integrated with Citi Pay with Points API

Cardholders of Citi points-bearing credit cards can now offset their online purchases conveniently and instantly upon checkout at HKTVmall using their reward points without ever leaving the shopping platform. Over 50% of Citi credit card customers who shop on the HKTVmall platform have used the new service since its launch in March 2018.

2. EGL Tours integrated with Citi Pay with Points API

Cardholders of Citi points-bearing credit cards will be able to offset their online purchases immediately upon checkout at EGL Tours using their reward points without ever leaving the shopping platform.

3. AIA Hong Kong integrated with Citi Customers API

For existing Citi customers, the time required to conduct a Financial Needs Analysis at Citibank branches will be shortened during the sales advisory process for identifying insurance needs. They will no longer be required to fill in certain personal information and details of existing insurance policies as the information is already available in their Citi profiles.

4. Octopus App integrated with Citi Onboarding, Cards and Money Movement APIs

Customers will be able to apply for a Citi Octopus Credit Card with their basic information automatically pre-filled on the application form, and upon approval, activate the card and the Automatic Add Value Service directly via the Octopus App. Customers will also be able to conveniently top-up their O! ePay wallets instantly using Citi credit cards.

5. Citi Visa Fetch APP

The user-friendly app leverages both Citi’s and Visa’s APIs to provide instant language translation, foreign currency conversion and price comparison between various online platforms, all upon scanning a particular product. The app will also have the option of converting customers’ purchases into installment payments by credit cards and will display the latest credit card balance.

6. Zurich Hong Kong integrated with Citi Customers API



Citi customers will be able to purchase certain Zurich insurance products via the Citi and Zurich integrated platform without having to fill out personal and payment information, which will automatically be pre-filled in, cutting application time by up to 70%.

Ms. Angel Ng, Citi Country Officer, Hong Kong and Macau, said, “We are excited about these partnerships with leading institutions, which demonstrate the power of Open API architecture and our commitment to enhance customer experience. These partnerships are just the beginning of Citi’s Open API journey. We are working with other partners to launch more new services tailored to consumers’ digital lives, bringing enhanced solutions that create value to clients, business partners, and Citi.”

Open API is one of the seven initiatives announced by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in September 2017 to prepare Hong Kong to move into a New Era of Smart Banking. The formulation of a policy framework on Open API was also announced to facilitate the development and wider adoption of API by the banking sector.

Mr. Howard Lee, Deputy Chief Executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority said, “The HKMA has been working closely with the banking sector towards a wider adoption of Open API, thereby stimulating innovations and improving financial services through collaboration between banks and other service providers. We are delighted to see that Citi has partnered with other companies using Open API, so its customers can benefit from a wider array of innovative and convenient banking services. We look forward to seeing more industry collaboration and wider adoption of Open API in the banking industry.”

“As the first bank in Hong Kong to make available APIs for the developer community, we fully support and echo HKMA’s vision to promote a wider industry adoption of an open banking architecture in order to help build the FinTech ecosystem in Hong Kong. Open API architecture is all about introducing relevant banking services quickly and seamlessly at any consumer digital touchpoint,” Angel added.

Citi Hong Kong was the first bank in Hong Kong to launch its API Developer Portal (developer.citi.com) in March 2017, making available a total of 37 APIs covering seven categories for the developer community to build innovative client solutions faster than ever before.

