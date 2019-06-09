Citi Celebrates Its 14th Annual Global Community Day in Hong Kong With More Than 3,000 Local Volunteers

Local volunteers join the 110,000 Citi volunteers around the world participating in this annual day of service

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – June 9, 2019 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)





Citi celebrated its 14th annual Global Community Day on Saturday, June 8, with more than 3,000 Citi volunteers in Hong Kong participating in service activities in their local communities. In the days leading up to and including Global Community Day, Citi colleagues, alumni, partners, clients, family and friends in more than 400 cities across 90 countries and territories volunteered in over 1,500 service projects. These varied events are helping to address a range of community needs — from mentoring low-income youth to conserving parks and educating people about the value of protecting healthy and sustainable ecosystems.

This annual day of service offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities to work alongside community and non-profit partners to help improve our cities and neighborhoods.

In Hong Kong, over 3,000 Citi volunteers supported more than 30 community activities across six service areas: caring for the elderly, supporting groups for the physically and mentally challenged, engaging low-income or underprivileged families and children, environmental conservation, supporting ethnic minority and youth economic opportunities.

Citi also worked alongside 10 NGO partners to give back to the community, namely: Changing Young Lives Foundation, Feeding Hong Kong, Lok Sin Tong, Po Leung Kuk, Save the Children, The Community Chest of Hong Kong, The Conservancy Association, The Salvation Army, The Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and WWF Hong Kong.

Citi Hong Kong & Macau CEO Angel Ng, teamed-up with 80 other volunteers helping out at Kids Sport Day, where fun work-out programs were organized for around 100 children under the guidance of professional coaches. Fun activities included Citi volunteers dancing with the school children as a warm-up exercise, then encouraging and supporting them in various fitness challenge programs aimed at showing them the importance of health and fitness in their daily lives.

“While Citi volunteers have a strong tradition of engaging in community services all year round, Global Community Day is an annual opportunity for our colleagues, clients, families and friends to come together as a global force to tackle many of the challenges in the cities where we live and work.” said Ms Ng. “This year, our volunteers in Hong Kong are working with 10 non-profit organizations on more than 30 service projects across six community focuses. Collectively, we can create the greatest impact and drive positive change in our own city and communities.”

In alignment with Pathways to Progress, a global initiative to help enhance young people’s employability, Citi volunteers in Hong Kong also engaged in role-play as prospective employers to conduct mock job interviews with students. It is hoped that the experience will enable the students to be better prepared when hunting for jobs in the future.

Other community activities included visiting homes for the elderly homes and those with disabilities; financial education workshops and a fun day out for kids; and conservation projects at WWF Mai Po Nature Reserve.

Since the inaugural Global Community Day in 2006, Citi volunteers have contributed over 4 million hours of service to Global Community Day projects in hundreds of cities. This year, we continue to track how projects are helping to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The featured activities below show how this year’s projects are contributing to select SDGs, including: Zero Hunger (SDG 2); Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3); Quality Education (SDG 4); Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8); Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11); and Climate Action (SDG 13).

Please join the Global Community Day conversation on social media using the hashtag #CitiVolunteers. To learn more about Citi’s citizenship efforts and how we take action to effect positive and meaningful change in our communities, visit https://www.citi.com/citizenship.

Please click HERE to download the images.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi