Citi Foundation Donates US$150,000 to Feeding Hong Kong for the Provision of Staple Food Supplies to 5,600 Vulnerable Households

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 May 2020 – Citi Hong Kong announced today that the Citi Foundation is donating US$150,000 (around HK$1.17 million) to Feeding Hong Kong for the provision of up to 14 days’ worth of key food staples to 5,600 vulnerable households via 70 frontline charities in Hong Kong.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, previous daily and weekly feeding programs supported by Feeding Hong Kong, particularly those in community centers serving hot meals or fresh food, have largely been replaced by hand-outs of packaged food.

Ms. Angel Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Citi Hong Kong and Macau, said, “The impact of COVID-19 has been felt acutely across the globe and in these challenging times those that are vulnerable are struggling more than ever. With school closures, job disruptions, health risks and rising food prices, food assistance for the vulnerable has never been more vital. This is why we choose to collaborate with Feeding Hong Kong to build an inventory of emergency food boxes to distribute to vulnerable households across Hong Kong as the need for food assistance increases.”

“Over the past century, Citi Hong Kong has contributed not only to the development of the financial industry but also to improving the well-being of people and the local community, and we strive to experience the different challenges together with Hong Kong. We recognize our responsibility and commitment to creating a positive impact and to ensuring we can enable progress and growth for different stakeholders in Hong Kong.”

Ms. Gabrielle Kirstein, Chief Executive Officer, Feeding Hong Kong, said, “Companies and charities can achieve incredible things by working together and this partnership is testament to that. Our emergency food boxes are a vital source of support to frontline food banks, welfare centres and other community programs who, in the most challenging of circumstances, are doing everything they can to feed those most vulnerable. Citi Foundation’s support will enable Feeding Hong Kong to source, pack and deliver a further 5,600 emergency food boxes, which, in turn, will be safely delivered by our partners to the doorsteps of families in need.”

Donated by Citi Foundation, Feeding Hong Kong’s emergency food boxes each contains a selection of shelf-stable foods, ensuring recipients have sufficient basic supplies for three meals a day to last up to 14 days. Foods include dry goods, such as rice, noodles, oats, and beans, as well as canned protein, vegetables and fruit, and beverages such as tea and UHT milk. Distribution of the food boxes will be arranged through their frontline charity partners, benefitting 5,600 vulnerable households.

In addition, Citi Hong Kong has donated 110,000 facemasks to Feeding Hong Kong for distribution to vulnerable seniors and families at a time when there was a shortage of epidemic prevention supplies.

Citi and the Citi Foundation have committed over US$65 million to date in support of COVID-19-related community relief efforts around the world, including nearly US$36 million in charitable contributions from Citi and nearly US$30 million in grants from the Citi Foundation. Citi has launched a new employee donation campaign called Double the Good. For every US$1 donated by a Citi employee in support of COVID-19 relief, Citi will donate US$1 to one of four organizations selected by each of Citi’s regions to address unique challenges. In APAC, the matching funds will be donated to United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Citi also takes proactive measures to preserve the well-being of employees globally, including special compensation awards to 75,000 colleagues to help ease the financial burden of this situation. In Hong Kong, a special compensation award of HK$8,000 has been provided in April to colleagues whose annual base salary is at HK$470,000 or less.

About Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant cities. The Citi Foundation’s “More than Philanthropy” approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com

About Feeding Hong Kong

Feeding Hong Kong is a local registered charity with a mission to reduce the amount of quality food sent to our city’s landfills and fight hunger in Hong Kong. We do this through delivering a B2B logistics service, which links food companies with surplus stock, to charities directly feeding those in need. Last year, through our partnerships with the food industry, we saved 823 tonnes of food from landfill. Instead, this was redistributed to 132 charity partners and supported 2.17 million meals for people in need. For more information, visit www.feedinghk.org.