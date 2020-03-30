Citi Hong Kong Extends its Partnership with HKTVmall to Launch the Citi HKTVmall Credit Card

Integrating the latest API technology to create a seamless online shopping experience, with instant credit approval and instant payment

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – March 30, 2020 – Citi Hong Kong is extending its partnership with HKTVmall, the online shopping platform under the Hong Kong Television Network Limited, to launch the Citi HKTVmall Credit Card. Leveraging the latest API (Application Programming Interface) technology, the new credit card enables customers to apply, be approved and spend instantly at a single platform, without providing any supporting documents [1] . Every Thursday, cardholders of the Citi HKTVmall Credit Card can enjoy 5% discount off any online purchases of HK$500 or above made at HKTVmall. Every Monday, they will also be rewarded with 5x Citi Points whenever they spend at other merchants, bringing them online shopping fun and privileges.

Selected HKTVmall customers can apply for the Citi HKTVmall Credit Card at HKTVmall app. They only need to fill in basic information , without providing any supporting documents immediately, to receive instant approval on credit limit and to enjoy shopping privileges. From today onwards, selected customers will be given priority to apply for the Citi HKTVmall Credit Card, which is expected to be available in the market in May.

Lawrence Li, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending at Citibank Hong Kong, said, “Technology innovations related to online shopping has developed rapidly in recent years, allowing customers to enjoy the fun of shopping anytime, anywhere. Citi Hong Kong has long collaborated with HKTVmall to enhance customers’ spending experience through Open API. The launch of Citi HKTVmall Credit Card allows HKTVmall customers to complete everything from card application to reward points conversion in a few steps, and to make purchases in the comfort of their own home. Citi is committed to innovation, thereby pushing forward the momentum of Smart Banking.”

Ricky Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKTV said, “The retail industry in Hong Kong is facing unprecedented challenge at the moment. With the changes in the social environment and technological advancement, Hong Kong consumers are now shifting their consumption habits to online shopping. While it is all about total customer experience for online shopping, every single detail in marketing and promotion, payment and delivery that counts. Citi HKTVmall credit card allows customers to purchase and at the same time to apply credit card to enjoy discount offers through API technology, is a true testimonial on applying technology to provide meticulous services.”

Welcome Offer

Successful applicants for the Citi HKTVmall Credit Card, who are also new cardholders of Citi, can receive up to HK$800 in welcome rewards. Terms and conditions apply.







First 10,000 successful applicants could have an limited edition of Citi HKTVmall Credit Card



Citi HKTVmall Credit Card

[1] Applicant is required to submit identity proof within 14 days upon instant credit approval in order to keep the card, higher credit limit maybe granted with income proof submission.



About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About Hong Kong Television Network Limited

Hong Kong Television Network Limited is a Hong Kong listed company (SEHK: 1137). Established in 1992, the Group possesses extensive and successful experience in telecom market liberalization, popularizing advanced technology and applications. The Company is now developing Hong Kong’s largest 24-hour online shopping mall “HKTVmall” to provide “one-stop shop” platforms to people in Hong Kong, including online shopping, delivery service and impressive customer experience. For more information on HKTV, please visit www.hktv.com.hk.