Citi Sponsors Hong Kong FinTech Week Again Promoting Diversification and Sustainability of FinTech Ecosystem

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 5, 2018 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) – Citibank sponsored Hong Kong FinTech Week again, gathering industry participants and other stakeholders to exchange views and share experiences, actively promoting the diversification and sustainability of FinTech ecosystem. Apart from sponsoring the event and setting up booth demonstrations, Stephen Bird, CEO of Citi’s Global Consumer Banking, Angel Ng, CEO for Citi Hong Kong and Macau, and management from Citi in different regions including Jan Metzger, Asia Pacific Head of Citi’s Corporate & Investment Banking, Sesh Subramanyam, Asia Pacific Head of Citi’s Information Security, and Felimy Greene, Regional Head of Customer Franchise, Citi Asia Pacific, delivered their speech and attended panel discussions, showing full support to Hong Kong FinTech Week and fostering communication on FinTech topics in the industry.









Stephen Bird, CEO of Citi’s Global Consumer Banking, joined the panel discussion led by Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Chief Executive Norman Chan to explore with other FI representatives on the future of digital finance.

Angel Ng, CEO for Citi Hong Kong and Macau, introduced the topic of “Open API” (Application Programming Interface) using an interesting analogy, “API works like an adaptor that links up devices to various wall sockets in different formats. It helps different application systems to connect with each other easily.” As the first bank in the Hong Kong market to open API, Angel added, “Open API is to open up proprietary API for third party usage. In this way, we can partner with various parties to provide a digital ecosystem for customers, who nowadays prefer multi-tasking in one go.”

Angel also highlighted how opening API adds value to customers, “Open API is critical for banks, because we want to bring banking to where customers are and to make banking transactions seamless in their lives.” She said the future of banking is about partnership, “Banks should evolve from providing products and services to becoming a trusted platform or partner to cater for customers’ needs together with merchants.”

Citi has launched various API partnerships with HKTVmall, EGL Tours, Fortress, Watsons, Octopus and AIA.

Citibank has showcased its latest FinTech development projects during the event period and received hot response from industry practitioners. Over 200 attendants participated in the Open Application Programming Interface (API) workshops.