Citi Unveils its Roster of 41 Para Athletes One Year Out from Tokyo 2020

Team Citi will support Citi’s mission to foster a more inclusive society by shining a spotlight on the worldwide Paralympic Movement

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – September 12, 2019 – With less than one year to go until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Citi today announced the roster of Para athletes who will comprise “Team Citi” — a diverse group of 41 Para athletes, from 20 countries and territories, competing in 13 sports.

These exceptional Para athletes will partner with Citi as ambassadors to support the company’s global efforts to foster a more diverse, inclusive society and help change perceptions of persons with disabilities.

“I think I speak for all of us on Team Citi when I say thank you to Citi for your commitment to the athletes and support of the Paralympic Movement more broadly. Together, we will grow the reach and impact of Para sport while changing mindsets about what disability means,” said Team Citi member Alison Yu, Wheelchair Fencing athlete in Hong Kong.

Citi first began its involvement with the Paralympic Movement through its support of Team USA athletes in 2012. In December 2018, Citi announced its partnership with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and 18 National Paralympic Committees. Since then, more than 12,000 Citi colleagues across 15 countries have attended events in support of Citi’s first global, mission-led partnership and spent time volunteering, with further events planned between now and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

“Each member of Team Citi has an incredible story of perseverance and accomplishment, which makes us proud to support them and be part of their journey,” said Angel Ng, CEO, Citi Hong Kong and Macau. “These remarkable athletes and their commitment to excellence on and off the field inspire us to be our best as we serve communities around the world, and to create a more inclusive society that celebrates all individuals.”





“Since coming on board as an international partner in late 2018, Citi has displayed an immense commitment to supporting the Paralympic Movement at all levels and engaging its own workforce in the partnership,” said Craig Spence, the IPC’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “The announcement of such a fantastic and diverse roster of Para athletes to Team Citi is the next step in engaging audiences and supporting the IPC’s vision of making for a more inclusive world through Para sport.”

Citi will be supporting members of Team Citi at upcoming Para sporting events, including the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London, the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, the 2020 ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines — and ultimately at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Team Citi Para athletes, 22 women and 19 men aged 17 — 50, represent 20 countries and territories. Two Team Citi members are also veterans — one from the United States and the other from Australia. Collectively, this highly accomplished group has made 85 Paralympic Games appearances and won 93 medals in total. At the Paralympic Games, they will compete in 13 sports. Team Citi’s activities will be promoted throughout the partnership on social media with the hashtag #TeamCiti.

The Team Citi roster, including athlete home country or territory, sport and Paralympic Games medal count, is listed below:

Curtis McGrath, Australia, Para Canoe — 1 Gold

Madison de Rozario, Australia, Para Athletics — 3 Silver

Lee Kai-Lin, Chinese Taipei, Para Judo — 1 Silver

Carlos Serrano, Colombia, Para Swimming — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Erica Castano, Colombia, Para Athletics — Rio 2016 Paralympian

Camila Haase, Costa Rica, Para Swimming — Rio 2016 Paralympian

Kadeena Cox, Great Britain, Para Athletics & Para Cycling — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Lauren Steadman, Great Britain, Para Triathlon — 1 Silver

Alice Tai, Great Britain, Para Swimming — 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Alison Yu Chui Yee, Hong Kong, Wheelchair Fencing — 7 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze

Leung Yuk Wing, Hong Kong, Boccia — 3 Gold, 1 Silver

Manasi Joshi, India, Para Badminton — Paralympic Hopeful

Devendra Jhajharia, India, Para Athletics — 2 Gold

Jendi Pangabean, Indonesia, Para Swimming — Rio 2016 Paralympian

Ni Nengah Widiasih, Indonesia, Para Powerlifting — 1 Bronze

Jason Smyth, Ireland, Para Athletics — 5 Gold

Ellen Keane, Ireland, Para Swimming — 1 Bronze





Atsushi Yamamoto, Japan, Para Athletics — 2 Silver, 1 Bronze





Sae Shigemoto, Japan, Para Athletics — 1 Bronze

Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi, Malaysia, Para Athletics — 1 Gold

Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli, Malaysia, Para Swimming — Paralympic Hopeful

Lenia Ruvalcaba, Mexico, Para Judo — 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gustavo Sanchez, Mexico, Para Swimming — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Lucy Ejike, Nigeria, Para Powerlifting — 3 Gold, 2 Silver

Paul Kehinde, Nigeria, Para Powerlifting — 1 Gold

Maciej Lepiato, Poland, Para Athletics — 2 Gold

Natalia Partyka, Poland, Para Table Tennis — 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Tay Wei Ming, Singapore, Para Badminton — Paralympic Hopeful

Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore, Para Swimming — 3 Gold, 1 Silver

Ntando Mahlangu, South Africa, Para Athletics — 1 Silver

Anrune Liebenberg, South Africa, Para Athletics — 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Rawat Tana, Thailand, Para Athletics — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Arawan Bootpo, Thailand, Para Powerlifting — Four-time Paralympian

Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta, The Philippines, Para Powerlifting — 1 Bronze

Jerrold Mangliwan, The Philippines, Para Athletics — Rio 2016 Paralympian





Sara Al Senaani, United Arab Emirates, Para Athletics — 1 Bronze





Mohammed Khamis Khalaf, United Arab Emirates, Para Powerlifting — 2 Gold, 1 Silver





Brad Snyder, United States, Two-Time Team Citi Athlete, Para Swimming — 5 Gold, 2 Silver





Scout Bassett, United States, Two-Time Team Citi Athlete, Para Athletics — Rio 2016 Paralympian





Trevon Jenifer, United States, Wheelchair Basketball — 1 Gold, 1 Bronze





Nicky Nieves, United States, Sitting Volleyball — 1 Gold

