Citibank Removes Monthly Service Fees for Local Citibanking and Citi Priority Clients

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 July 2019 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)

In order to allow more clients to enjoy Citibank’s basic banking services, Citibank announced that it will waive the monthly service fees for local Citibanking and Citi Priority clients, with effect from August 1, 2019.

Account Fee changes Citibanking Remove current monthly service fee of HK$60 for Average Daily Combined Balance below HK$10,000 Citi Priority® Remove current monthly service fee of HK$120 for Average Daily Combined Balance below HK$500,000

* Existing minimum “Average Daily Combined Balance“ requirements and monthly service fees for Citigold®, Citigold Private Client® and International Personal Banking Clients remain unchanged.





