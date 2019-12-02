11 cities that China copied from the rest of the world that you won’t believe are knockoffs

caption Forentia Village, aka Venice. source David Gray/REUTERS

China has built almost exact replicas of different cities around the world.

It spent $940 million copying Hallstatt, a historic Austrian village.

The ancient fishing village of Tianjin was razed to make room for a mini Manhattan.

Located near the port city of Tianjin is Florentia Village, an elaborately designed outlet mall that’s meant to resemble an Italian village.

caption Florentia Village. source David Gray/Reuters

The town comes complete with fountains, canals, and mosaics, as well as “local” shops like Gucci and Prada. Built by an Italian developer, it actually feels like Italy.

In the midst of the Chinese province of Guangdong sits an identical copy of Hallstatt, a historic Austrian Alpine village.

caption Hallstatt Village. source Siu Chiu/Reuters

China spent $940 million copying the charming UNESCO World Heritage Site in its entirety.

A few hours outside of Shanghai you’ll come across Tianducheng, a wannabe Paris that features a 354-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower.

caption Tianducheng. source Aly Song/Reuters

While Tianducheng was supposed to house around 10,000 people, it is mostly empty, but still a fully functioning town that you can visit and spend the night in.

Across the river from Hong Kong is Overseas Chinese Town East (OCT), a sort of ecotourism theme park that has a man-made lake and an entire district that’s modeled after Switzerland’s Interlaken.

caption Overseas Chinese Town East (OCT). source Kevin Poh/Flickr

The area features a number of different theme parks, like Knight Valley, Tea Stream Valley, and Wind Valley.

The ancient fishing village of Tianjin was razed to make room for a mini Manhattan called Yujiapu Financial District, which developers hoped would become the financial center of the world.

caption Yujiapu Financial District. source Reuters staff/Reuters

It was set to house a Juilliard School and replicas of Rockefeller and Lincoln Center. Previously set to be completed in 2019, construction halted, leaving it mostly empty.

In the heart of Beijing is Tonghui Town International Bar Street, a street modeled after the scenic Swiss town of Interlaken (with Bavarian and other Alpine influences).

caption Tonghui Town International Bar Street. source Courtesy of Su Landscape

It was meant to house dozens of bars and restaurants in order to become the new after-work hotspot. It didn’t, and today it’s deserted.

Cobbled streets, Victorian homes, and corner pubs make Thames Town, in the Songjiang District near Shanghai, feel supremely English.

caption Thames Town. source Huai-Chun Hsu/Wikipedia

Some of the buildings are exact replicas of those found in England. It, like a few more towns on this list, is part of the“One City, Nine Towns” residential project, which was meant to lure people out of overcrowded Shanghai to live out their European fantasies in one of nine Europe-inspired villages.

Rather than building some castle-clad Germanic storybook village, the German architects hired to build Anting German Town, outside Shanghai, decided to be practical and build a modern German Town in China.

caption Anting German Town. source Vagabond Journey/YouTube

The city, meant to house almost 50,000 people, is mostly empty.

Also known as Pudong’s Nederland, Holland Town is a pastiche village made of Dutch stereotypes pulled from Amsterdam and the Kattenbroek neighborhood of Amersfoort, complete with canals and windmills.

caption Holland Town. source Sheng Li/Reuters

Some buildings are exact replicas of those found in the Netherlands, like the Netherlands Maritime Museum and the Bijenkorf department store in Amsterdam.

Sweden was also knocked off as part of the overly ambitious “One City, Nine Towns” project.

caption North Europe Town. source Flickr/Drew Bates

Located outside Shanghai, the North Europe Town is meant to resemble the Swedish town of Sigtuna and has Scandinavian influences, including a replica of Sweden’s Lake Malaren and Iceland’s House of Parliament. Today, it’s a ghost town.

The Italian architects of Breeza Citta di Pujiang, also located outside of Shanghai, created a town that’s meant to resemble a modern-day Italian city.

caption Breeza Citta di Pujiang. source Vagabond Journey/YouTube

The result had mostly blocky apartment buildings with a few scenic canals and green spaces.