The 20 cities in the Midwest that Americans are escaping in droves

Many cities in the Midwestern region of the US saw big population outflows over the last decade.

We found the 20 metro areas in the Midwest with the most net outmigration between 2010 and 2018, adjusted by the size of the 2010 population.

Danville, Illinois, saw the largest migration.

Americans move around a lot, coming and going from different parts of the country at different parts of their lives. Several Midwestern cities have seen big hits to their population in the last decade as a result of more people moving away than coming in.

Using data from the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates program, we found the metropolitan areas located in the Midwestern states with the most negative net migration between 2010 and 2018, adjusted by the size of the 2010 metro area population.

Net migration measures the number of people who moved into the metro area from some other part of the US or another country, minus the number of people who left the metro area over that period. That means the cities on our list saw many more people move out since 2010 than move in.

Here are the 20 Midwestern cities with the most net outmigration as a share of 2010 population:

20. Muncie, Indiana, had a net population loss from migration of 2,889 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 117,671.

19. Springfield, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 5,327 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 210,170.

18. Bay City, Michigan, had a net population loss from migration of 2,745 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 107,771.

17. Topeka, Kansas, had a net population loss from migration of 5,964 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 233,870.

16. Manhattan, Kansas, had a net population loss from migration of 2,405 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 92,719.

15. Mansfield, Ohio, had a net population loss from migration of 3,332 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 124,475.

14. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania, had a net population loss from migration of 15,617 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 565,773.

13. Bloomington, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 5,169 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 186,133.

12. Carbondale-Marion, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 4,116 between 2010 and 2018 — 3.3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 126,575.

11. Toledo, Ohio, had a net population loss from migration of 20,390 between 2010 and 2018 — 3.3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 610,001.

10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin, had a net population loss from migration of 365,909 between 2010 and 2018 — 3.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 9,461,105.

9. Sioux City, Iowa, had a net population loss from migration of 6,978 between 2010 and 2018 — 4.1% of the metro’s 2010 population of 168,563.

8. Kankakee, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 5,386 between 2010 and 2018 — 4.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 113,449.

7. Lima, Ohio, had a net population loss from migration of 5,125 between 2010 and 2018 — 4.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 106,331.

6. Peoria, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 18,737 between 2010 and 2018 — 4.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 379,186.

5. Saginaw, Michigan, had a net population loss from migration of 10,863 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.4% of the metro’s 2010 population of 200,169.

4. Flint, Michigan, had a net population loss from migration of 23,255 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 425,790.

3. Rockford, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 20,375 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 349,431.

2. Decatur, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 7,220 between 2010 and 2018 — 6.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 110,768.

1. Danville, Illinois, had a net population loss from migration of 5,455 between 2010 and 2018 — 6.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 81,625.