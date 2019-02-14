The 20 cities in the US that spend the most time watching romantic movies

caption People in these cities stream a lot of romance movies. source New Line Cinema

Amazon Prime Video released data on which US cities stream the most romance movies, with San Antonio, TX topping the list

Of the top 20 cities, five are in California and four are in Texas

Romance fans are especially concentrated in the South

Move over, Paris. Love is in the air all over the US, particularly all over California and Texas.

If a city’s romance factor is defined by how many people are streaming romantic movies, Amazon Prime has it figured out. In advance of Valentine’s Day, the company released data from Prime Video on where romance movies are the most popular. The 20 cities listed are the ones that streamed the most romance movies over the last year – and of those 20, five are in California and four are in Texas.

Love is in the air and on your screens, especially in these cities. pic.twitter.com/HXDp2ZVFos — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 11, 2019

If you didn’t previously think of San Antonio as a romance capital, think again. Something is making this city the very top for hopeless romantics glued to their screens.

Almost all of the cities on the list are scattered across the warm South and West, with the exception of New York City. Turns out even fast-talking, fast-walking New Yorkers are romantics deep down.

Here’s the list, according to Prime Video’s data: