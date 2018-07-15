The 22 American cities with the most million-dollar homes

caption California has the top three cities with properties over $1 million. source Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Million-dollar homes are most likely to be found on the East or West coasts of America.

LendingTree collected real estate data from more than 155 million properties across the United States to calculate which cities have the highest concentration of homes worth $1 million and up.

Four cities in California have more than 10% of homes valued over $1 million.

America’s coasts are bursting with million-dollar homes.

To pinpoint exactly where million-dollar homes are located – and how close they are to each other – LendingTree collected real estate data for more than 155 million properties in the United States. The home values are based on public taxes, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure data, and proprietary local data.

LendingTree then calculated the concentration of million-dollar homes in each city by dividing the number of homes valued at $1 million or higher by the total number of homes in the statistical area, according to the report.

The data shows that expensive properties are more likely to be on the coasts than inland America with the exception of Denver, Colorado. California is home to the top three spots with the most million-dollar homes, thanks in part to the high concentration of startups and tech giants in the area. Four cities in California have more than 10% of homes valued over $1 million, and San Jose is the only place where the median home value (among all homes) is above $1 million.

Below, check out which US cities have the highest share of million-dollar homes in America.

22. Charlotte, North Carolina

source SergeevDen/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.02%

Median value of homes: $187,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,295,000

21. Baltimore, Maryland

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.07%

Median value of homes: $270,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,214,000

20. Riverside, California

source sirtravelalot/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.12%

Median value of homes: $332,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,339,000

19. Chicago, Illinois

source Thomas Barrat/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.30%

Median value of homes: $223,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,231,000

18. Dallas, Texas

source Ceri Breeze/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.31%

Median value of homes: $213,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,395,000

17. Providence, Rhode Island

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.32%

Median value of homes: $266,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,340,000

16. Phoenix, Arizona

source You Touch Pix of EuToch/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.51%

Median value of homes: $242,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,368,000

15. Nashville, Tennessee

source David Blunk/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.52%

Median value of homes: $235,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,283,000

14. Houston, Texas

source Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.52%

Median value of homes: $192,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,401,000

13. Sacramento, California

source Chris Allan/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.72%

Median value of homes: $378,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,239,000

12. Portland, Oregon

source Maks Ershov/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.95%

Median value of homes: $378,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,237,000

11. Austin, Texas

source Roschetzky Photography

Percent of million-dollar homes: 2.16%

Median value of homes: $282,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,310,000

10. Denver, Colorado

source EdgeOfReason/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 2.65%

Median value of homes: $391,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,232,000

9. Miami, Florida

source meunierd/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 3.79%

Median value of homes: $267,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,454,000

8. Washington, D.C.

source Andrei Medvedev/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 5.27%

Median value of homes: $395,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,254,000

7. Boston, Massachusetts

source Jorge Salcedo/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 7.95%

Median value of homes: $459,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,329,000

6. Seattle, Washington

source alabn/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 9.90%

Median value of homes: $461,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,269,000

5. San Diego, California

source Vacclav/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 10.55%

Median value of homes: $563,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,384,000

4. New York, New York

source Felix Lipov/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 11.81$

Median value of homes: $454,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,384,000

3. Los Angeles, California

source divanov/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 17.23%

Median value of homes: $622,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,419,000

2. San Francisco, California

source Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 40.03%

Median value of homes: $891,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,409,000

1. San Jose, California

source Krista Abel/Shutterstock

Percent of million-dollar homes: 53.81%

Median value of homes: $1,069,000

Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,505,000