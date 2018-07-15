The 22 American cities with the most million-dollar homes

- source
- Million-dollar homes are most likely to be found on the East or West coasts of America.
- LendingTree collected real estate data from more than 155 million properties across the United States to calculate which cities have the highest concentration of homes worth $1 million and up.
- Four cities in California have more than 10% of homes valued over $1 million.
America’s coasts are bursting with million-dollar homes.
To pinpoint exactly where million-dollar homes are located – and how close they are to each other – LendingTree collected real estate data for more than 155 million properties in the United States. The home values are based on public taxes, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure data, and proprietary local data.
LendingTree then calculated the concentration of million-dollar homes in each city by dividing the number of homes valued at $1 million or higher by the total number of homes in the statistical area, according to the report.
The data shows that expensive properties are more likely to be on the coasts than inland America with the exception of Denver, Colorado. California is home to the top three spots with the most million-dollar homes, thanks in part to the high concentration of startups and tech giants in the area. Four cities in California have more than 10% of homes valued over $1 million, and San Jose is the only place where the median home value (among all homes) is above $1 million.
Below, check out which US cities have the highest share of million-dollar homes in America.
22. Charlotte, North Carolina
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.02%
Median value of homes: $187,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,295,000
21. Baltimore, Maryland
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.07%
Median value of homes: $270,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,214,000
20. Riverside, California
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.12%
Median value of homes: $332,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,339,000
19. Chicago, Illinois
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.30%
Median value of homes: $223,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,231,000
18. Dallas, Texas
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.31%
Median value of homes: $213,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,395,000
17. Providence, Rhode Island
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.32%
Median value of homes: $266,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,340,000
16. Phoenix, Arizona
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.51%
Median value of homes: $242,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,368,000
15. Nashville, Tennessee
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.52%
Median value of homes: $235,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,283,000
14. Houston, Texas
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.52%
Median value of homes: $192,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,401,000
13. Sacramento, California
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.72%
Median value of homes: $378,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,239,000
12. Portland, Oregon
Percent of million-dollar homes: 1.95%
Median value of homes: $378,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,237,000
11. Austin, Texas
Percent of million-dollar homes: 2.16%
Median value of homes: $282,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,310,000
10. Denver, Colorado
Percent of million-dollar homes: 2.65%
Median value of homes: $391,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,232,000
9. Miami, Florida
Percent of million-dollar homes: 3.79%
Median value of homes: $267,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,454,000
8. Washington, D.C.
Percent of million-dollar homes: 5.27%
Median value of homes: $395,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,254,000
7. Boston, Massachusetts
Percent of million-dollar homes: 7.95%
Median value of homes: $459,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,329,000
6. Seattle, Washington
Percent of million-dollar homes: 9.90%
Median value of homes: $461,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,269,000
5. San Diego, California
Percent of million-dollar homes: 10.55%
Median value of homes: $563,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,384,000
4. New York, New York
Percent of million-dollar homes: 11.81$
Median value of homes: $454,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,384,000
3. Los Angeles, California
Percent of million-dollar homes: 17.23%
Median value of homes: $622,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,419,000
2. San Francisco, California
Percent of million-dollar homes: 40.03%
Median value of homes: $891,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,409,000
1. San Jose, California
Percent of million-dollar homes: 53.81%
Median value of homes: $1,069,000
Median value of million-dollar homes: $1,505,000