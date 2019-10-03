11 US cities where moving in together could save you the most money

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Moving in together looks very different in cities across the country, and according to research by The Black Tux, it can save you much more in some expensive cities than it can in others.

The data looks at the average costs of a one- and two-bedroom apartment, utilities, internet, and groceries – all things you could be splitting when living together.

In San Francisco, a couple could save $1,900 per month total by moving in together. New York City couples could also see a big benefit.

Read more personal finance coverage.

Taking the next big step in your relationship might just save you lots if you’re living in one of these 11 US cities.

Tuxedo rental company The Black Tux put together a list of the places where residents could save the most by moving in together. In big, expensive cities like San Francisco, the savings could be as high as $1,000 per month.

The savings amount for each person was calculated by comparing half of the average cost of a two bedroom apartment to the full average cost of a one-bedroom apartment. It also considers other expenses that could be split, like the average cost of utilities and internet. These data points were added together for each city and ranked accordingly.

While saving money probably isn’t the only reason to consider moving in together, in these 11 cities, it might be a big part of the discussion. Here are the cities where moving in together should save you the most.

11. Chicago, Illinois

source Shutterstock

Chicago is fairly expensive, and couples could certainly put over $900 total in savings to good use in this city.

Amount each person could save each month: $489

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,094

10. Austin, Texas

source Shutterstock

Rents in Austin, Texas have grown quite a bit in the past few years, and coupled-up residents of this hip Texas city could save nearly $500 each.

Amount each person could save each month: $495

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,178

9. Portland, Oregon

source Thomson Reuters

Portland, Oregon couples could save a lot by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $511

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,124

8. Los Angeles, California

source Hayk_Shalunts/Shutterstock

With rents and living costs high in Los Angeles, splitting those expenses could be the way to go for couples.

Amount each person could save each month: $528

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,367

7. Seattle, Washington

source cdrin/Shutterstock

Seattle couples could save over $1,000 each month by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $548

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,344

6. San Diego, California

source f11photo/Shutterstock

San Diego isn’t cheap – rents there for a one-bedroom apartment average $1,500 per month. But, splitting it with your partner could make it more affordable.

Amount each person could save each month: $589

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,567

5. Washington DC

source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

With rents as high as they are in the nation’s capital, it probably just makes sense to move in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $614

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,362

4. Boston, Massachusetts

source Shutterstock

Boston isn’t a very affordable place to live, but splitting costs could make it better.

Amount each person could save each month: $702

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $1,728

3. San Jose, California

source Getty Images

Known for its bustling tech scene, the northern California city of San Jose is very expensive for solo living.

Amount each person could save each month: $830

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $2,131

2. New York, New York

source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

New York City and romance go hand-in-hand, right? Couples here could save almost $900 per person by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $489

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $2,150

1. San Francisco, California

source Getty Images

As one of the most expensive cities in the US, it’s no surprise that couples could save big by moving in together in San Francisco.

Amount each person could save each month: $955

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $2,471