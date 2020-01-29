10 US cities where rent for a one-bedroom apartment is increasing the most — and 10 cities where it’s decreasing

By
Frank Olito, Business Insider US
-

Rent has fluctuated in 2019.

caption
Rent has fluctuated in 2019.
source
Tom Williams/ Getty
  • In 2019, rent prices in some cities went up, while some cities saw decreases in rent.
  • Newark, New Jersey; Miami, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona, all saw rent prices increase by more than 20% in 2019.
  • But rent prices in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Wichita, Kansas; and New Orleans, Louisiana, decreased by at least 10% last year.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Every year, rent prices fluctuate across the US.

Apartment Guide’s 2020 Annual Rent Report looked at data from across the US to find which cities saw the greatest increases in rent in 2019 and which saw the greatest decreases.

Keep reading to see how rent prices are changing in cities closest to you.

Last year, rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Newark, New Jersey, rose by 42.8%.

caption
Newark, New Jersey.
source
Gary Hershorn/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $2,305.09

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by .8%

In Miami, Florida, rent for a one-bedroom apartment rose 21.7% in 2019.

caption
Miami, Florida.
source
Education Images/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $2,597.57

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 2.1%

Phoenix, Arizona, saw a 21.2% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment last year.

caption
Phoenix, Arizona.
source
Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,342.31

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 2%

In St. Petersburg, Florida, rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 19.9%.

caption
St. Petersburg, Florida.
source
Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,545.85

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1.1%

Last year, rent for a one-bedroom apartment rose 19.6% in El Paso, Texas.

caption
El Paso, Texas.
source
Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $862.24

Cost of living throughout 2019: N/A

In 2019, Chandler, Arizona, saw a 17.8% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

caption
Chandler, Arizona.
source
Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,417.15

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 2%

Henderson, Nevada, also saw a 16.9% increase for one-bedroom apartments last year.

caption
Henderson, Nevada.
source
Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,375.29

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 1%

In 2019, Milwaukee, Wisconsin had a 14.9% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

caption
Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
source
Raymond Boyd/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,412.25

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 1.1%

Likewise, rents for a one-bedroom apartment in Long Beach, California, increased by 14% in 2019.

caption
Long Beach, California.
source
Joe Sohm/ Visions of America/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $2,666.43

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1.2%

Detroit, Michigan, rounds out the top ten cities with rising rent prices last year. Rent for a one-bedroom increased 13.2%.

caption
Detroit, Michigan.
source
JEFF KOWALSKY/ Getty

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,607.10

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 4.7%

Meanwhile, some cities have decreasing rent prices. The largest drop last year was in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where rent for a one-bedroom apartment fell 26.8%.

caption
Virginia Beach.
source
Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,165.64

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .4%

Wichita, Kansas’ rent prices for one-bedroom apartments decreased by 14.9% in 2019.

caption
Wichita, Kansas.
source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $804.46

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .1%

In 2019, rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New Orleans, Louisiana, dropped by 14.4%.

caption
New Orleans, Louisiana.
source
f11photo/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,564.84

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 7.4%

Rent for one-bedroom apartments decreased 13.9% in Garland, Texas, last year.

caption
Garland, Texas.
source
Getty Images

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,070.79

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 6.1%

Likewise, rent prices for one-bedroom apartments dropped 13.5% in 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

caption
Arlington, Texas.
source
Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,000.02

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 3%

Madison, Wisconsin’s rent prices dropped 10.1% in 2019 for one-bedroom apartments.

caption
Madison, Wisconsin.
source
Flickr/rahimageworks

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $1,215.46

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 0.2%

Residents of Lubbock, Texas, saw a 9% decrease in rent prices for one-bedroom apartments in 2019.

caption
Lubbock, Texas.
source
Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $707.66

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1%

Prices for one-bedroom apartments in Boston, Massachusetts, dropped 8.7% last year.

caption
Boston, Massachusetts.
source
Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $3,712.96

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .3%

Residents of Toledo, Ohio, saw an 8.7% decrease in rent prices last year for one-bedroom apartments.

caption
Toledo, Ohio.
source
Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $821.75

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 4%

Lastly, rent dropped 8.2% for one-bedroom apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

caption
Tulsa, Oklahoma.
source
Brian S/Shutterstock

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019: $669.96

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 3.5%