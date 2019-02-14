People across America are begging Amazon to reconsider their city for HQ2 after the tech giant ditches New York City

  • Amazon announced it is canceling its plans to open a second headquarters in New York City that would have supported 25,000 jobs.
  • Representatives for a number of cities that submitted HQ2 proposals back in 2017 said this week that they are willing to reignite the battle for Amazon’s investment.
  • People on Twitter – including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham – are asking Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos to consider opening a second headquarters in their state.
  • Amazon said in a statement that it is not planning to reopen its HQ2 search.

With the news that Amazon is canceling its plans to build its second headquarters in New York, people across the US are asking the tech giant to reconsider their city for the role.

On Thursday, the e-commerce giant announced that it would not be moving forward with its plans to build a headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

However, other states and cities across the US seem more than willing to accept Amazon with open arms.

“Mr. @JeffBezos, South Carolina would love to have you locate your new HQ here,” tweeted South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. “South Carolina is a great place to do business!”

Graham isn’t the only one hoping that Amazon’s change of plans could create an opportunity for a new HQ2.

Earlier this week, the organization spearheading Newark, New Jersey’s HQ2 bid said that the city remains available as a local alternative to New York City. Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city would be happy to welcome Amazon to Canada. And, The Star-Telegram reported that Dallas-Fort Worth is ready to once again get involved in the bidding process, if Amazon asks.

The hope that Amazon is looking for a new HQ2 is clear on social media.

Amazon and CEO Jef Bezos’s Twitter mentions have been flooded with people asking Amazon to build a second headquarters in their state or city.

When Amazon originally announced its plan to build a second headquarters, it promised 50,000 jobs along with a $5 billion investment into the region.

Amazon recieved 238 proposals, as cities and states vied to win over the tech giant with tax subsidies and other benefits. Across the US, people were eager for Amazon to consider their hometown for a headquarters project – a desire that reignited on Thursday.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio celebrated Amazon’s plans to open offices in Queens, New York, when they were announced in November, other New York politicians were less welcoming.

Amazon said it made the decision to ditch New York because “a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project.”

However, that doesn’t mean the tech giant is looking for an HQ3. The company still plans to open a headquarters in Northern Virginia supporting 25,000 jobs, as well as an office in Nashville supporting 5,000 jobs.

“We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time,” Amazon said on Thursday. “We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada.”