These are the 28 US cities where employees come to work sick most often — led by New York, Miami, and Minneapolis

caption There were 45 million cases of the flu last year alone. source Zetar Infinity/Shutterstock

While experts advise staying home from work if you’re feeling sick, 90% of professionals said they have come into the office when they’re feeling under the weather, new data from staffing firm Accountemps found.

The top reason why employees came to the office sick is workload. This is the most common in New York, Miami, and Minneapolis.

Flu season is in full swing and overworked employees may be spreading the virus in the office.

Experts advise staying home when you’re sick, but just because someone isn’t feeling well doesn’t mean they won’t come into the office. Recent data from staffing firm Accountemps found that 90% of professionals have come into work with cold or flu symptoms. Accountemps surveyed 2,800 workers employed in office environments across 28 US cities.

Flu season usually peaks between December and February, but can last as late as May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 45 million cases of the flu and 61,000 flu-related deaths last year alone, CDC reported.

Employees in some cities are more likely to come to work sick – especially if they’re overworked. The top reason employees came into work ill was having too much to do, the survey found. Workers were the most likely to come in sick because of workload in New York, Miami, and Minneapolis.

Business Insider broken down the 28 cities where employees come into work with cold and flu symptoms. Here they are in alphabetical order.

Atlanta, Georgia

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work when sick: 34%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 49%

Austin, Texas

source Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work when sick: 43%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 50%

Boston, Massachusetts

source Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 29%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 56%

Charlotte, North Carolina

source Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 46%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 50%

Chicago, Illinois

Employees who always come into work sick: 38%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 55%

Cincinnati, Ohio

source photo.ua/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 27%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 66%

Cleveland, Ohio

source Shuttertstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 30%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 58%

Dallas, Texas

source Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Employees who always come into work sick: 34%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 55%

Denver, Colorado

source EdgeOfReason/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 38%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 52%

Detroit, Michigan

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 22%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 62%

Houston, Texas

source Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 31%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 53%

Indianapolis, Indiana

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 40%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 52%

Los Angeles, California

source Chones/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 41%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 48%

Miami, Florida

source Getty Images

Employees who always come into work sick: 48%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 48%

Minneapolis, Minnesota

source Nick Lundgren/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 30%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 57%

Nashville, Tennessee

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 30%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 59%

New York, New York

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 36%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 54%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

caption The Love Statue is displayed in John F. Kennedy Plaza — better known as LOVE Park — in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. source TarnPisessith/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 33%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 55%

Phoenix, Arizona

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 43%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 49%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 24%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 64%

Portland, Oregon

caption Portland, Oregon. source Getty Images

Employees who always come into work sick: 17%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 72%

Raleigh, North Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 31%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 58%

Sacramento, California

source Adonis Villanueva/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 20%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 67%

San Diego, California

source Steve Heap/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 35%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 54%

San Francisco, California

caption California has permanently moved up its presidential primary from June to March. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Employees who always come into work sick: 22%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 61%

Seattle, Washington

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 28%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 64%

Tampa, Florida

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 38%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 53%

Washington, DC

source Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 24%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 62%