The 15 US cities where it’s hardest to get a mortgage, ranked

caption Mortgage denials are at their lowest rate since at least 2004. But in some places, it’s still difficult to get approved. source Getty Images

LendingTree has released an analysis ranking the US cities where applicants are most likely to be denied a mortgage.

Of the top 15 cities where borrowers are most likely to be denied, four are in Florida.

The hardest city to get approved for a mortgage is Miami, where 11.6% of applicants are rejected.

The most common reason for an applicant to be denied is their debt-to-income ratio, followed by credit history.

Despite this, mortgage denials across the board are at their lowest rate since at least 2004.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LendingTree released an analysis ranking the US cities where applicants are most likely to be denied a mortgage.

Of the top 15 cities where it’s hardest to get a mortgage, four are in Florida. Cities in California, Texas, and Michigan also made the list.

LendingTree analyzed data from more than 10 million mortgage applications using Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data for 2018, the most recent available year.

The most common reason for an applicant to be denied was their debt-to-income ratio, followed by credit history, the study found. The analysis also found evidence of racial discrepancies: African-American borrowers had the highest mortgage denial rates at 17.4%, while non-Hispanic whites had the lowest at 7.9%.

Overall, mortgage denials are at their lowest rate since at least 2004, according to LendingTree. At the national level, 9.8% of loan applications were denied in 2018 – nearly 1 in 10 would-be borrowers.

Here are the 15 American cities where applicants are most likely to be denied a mortgage, ranked.

15. Louisville, Kentucky

source Leigh Trail/Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 7.7%

Top denial reason: Credit history

14. New Orleans, Louisiana

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 7.8%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

13. Riverside, California

Overall denial rate: 8.0%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

12. Atlanta, Georgia

source Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 8.2%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

11. Los Angeles, California

source Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 8.3%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

10. San Antonio, Texas

source Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 8.4%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

9. New York, New York

source Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 8.5%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

T8. San Jose, California

source Getty Images

Overall denial rate: 8.7%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

T8. Houston, Texas

source Shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography

Overall denial rate: 8.7%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

6. Birmingham, Alabama

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 8.8%

Top denial reason: Credit history

5. Detroit, Michigan

source Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 9.4%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

T4. Jacksonville, Florida

source Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 9.5%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

T4. Tampa, Florida

source Ramunas Bruzas/Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 9.5%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

2. Orlando, Florida

source Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 10.9%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio

1. Miami, Florida

source cate_89/Shutterstock

Overall denial rate: 11.6%

Top denial reason: Debt-to-income ratio