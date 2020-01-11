The top 30 US cities where millennials are looking at buying homes right now

caption Millennials are finally looking to buy homes. source ucpage/Getty Images

Millennials are expected to drive the US housing market in 2020.

But where exactly are they looking to put down their roots? Look no further for an answer than LendingTree’s most recent report, which ranked the most popular cities for millennial homebuyers.

It analyzed 2019 LendingTree data on mortgage requests and offers for borrowers aged 23 to 38 across the 50 largest US metro areas, as well as requests from the total population of mortgage seekers.

It then ranked the cities based on the percentage of total homebuying requests LendingTree received from millennial borrowers. Note that this indicates millennials who inquired about a mortgage loan; not all of these millennials actually purchased a home.

Of the top 10 most popular cities, most are located in the north and midwest, with one in the south and a few out west.

Below, see the top 30 most popular cities where at least half of those looking to buy homes are millennials.

30. Portland, Oregon: 50.1% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

caption Portland, Oregon. source Getty Images

Average down payment: $44,110

Average requested loan amount: $282,779

29. Louisville, Kentucky: 50.5% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Leigh Trail/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $20,955

Average requested loan amount: $156,768

28. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 50.6% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Austin Urton/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $21,067

Average requested loan amount: $158,874

T27. Dallas, Texas: 51.1% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $31,102

Average requested loan amount: $217,331

T27. Nashville, Tennessee: 51.1% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $33,358

Average requested loan amount: $226,921

T25. Columbus, Ohio: 51.2% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

caption Columbus, Ohio in 2017. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $25,556

Average requested loan amount: $172,571

T25. Richmond, Virginia: 51.2% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $27,663

Average requested loan amount: $207,891

T23. Houston, Texas: 51.5% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $30,399

Average requested loan amount: $207,343

T23. Indianapolis, Indiana: 51.5% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $22,422

Average requested loan amount: $163,752

21. New York, New York: 51.8% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $69,490

Average requested loan amount: $353,801

20. Washington DC: 20.8% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $51,192

Average requested loan amount: $336,290

19. San Francisco, California: 52.1% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Bill45/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $139,071

Average requested loan amount: $613,407

T18. Seattle, Washington: 52.6% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $63,723

Average requested loan amount: $374,810

T18. Hartford, Connecticut: 52.6% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $28,002

Average requested loan amount: $189,284

T18. Cincinnati, Ohio: 52.6% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $21,979

Average requested loan amount: $155,775

15. Boston, Massachusetts: 52.7% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $62,335

Average requested loan amount: $349,871

14. Kansas City, Missouri: 52.8% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Tupungato/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $30,514

Average requested loan amount: $167,005

13. Chicago, Illinois: 52.9% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $33,612

Average requested loan amount: $213,433

12. Cleveland, Ohio: 53% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Shuttertstock

Average down payment: $19,769

Average requested loan amount: $137,775

11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 53.5% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $32,124

Average requested loan amount: $200,803

10. Detroit, Michigan: 53.7% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $23,846

Average requested loan amount: $156,582

T9. St. Louis, Missouri: 53.8% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $20,507

Average requested loan amount: $152,258

T9. Austin, Texas: 53.8% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $40,571

Average requested loan amount: $252,590

7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 54.3% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $25,700

Average requested loan amount: $177,412

6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 54.5% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $21,663

Average requested loan amount: $144,414

5. Salt Lake City, Utah: 54.9% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Checubus/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $39,071

Average requested loan amount: $264,275

4. Denver, Colorado: 55.3% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $49,361

Average requested loan amount: $316,524

3. San Jose, California: 55.8% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $148,098

Average requested loan amount: $637,201

2. Buffalo, New York: 56.1% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $20,777

Average requested loan amount: $137,739

1. Minneapolis, Minnesota: 56.2% of homebuying requests were made by millennials.

source Checubus/Shutterstock

Average down payment: $31,812

Average requested loan amount: $219,590