The 25 US cities where rent is increasing the fastest, ranked

Rents are rising in unexpected places.

Rents across America continue to rise.

As of July 2019, the national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,220, according to a report by Zumper.

Business Insider teamed up with Zillow to take a look at the top 25 cities out of the 100 largest US cities where one-bedroom rents are increasing at the fastest rate.

Over 50% of the states listed are located in the southern or western parts of the US.

Median rents for one-bedroom apartments across the country continue to soar.

The national median price for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,220 as of July 2019. That’s a .8% year-to-date increase.

But just how much is rent going up? We teamed up with Zillow to find the top 25 cities out of the 100 largest US cities where one-bedroom rents are increasing at the fastest rate. What we found was that most of those cities aren’t our usual big-city contenders – and that over 50% of the states listed are located in the southern or western parts of the country.

Zillow’s data echoes moving and relocation trends within America. Business Insider’s Andy Kiersz reported that, according to a 2019 report from the US Census Bureau, counties in the South and West had more people move in than move out in 2018.

Zillow’s data represents the increase of median one-bedroom rent prices from May 2018 to May 2019. Zillow noted that multiple factors affect the cities’ median prices, including the development of new apartments or the rapid listing of multiple luxury apartments in a short period of time.

Keep reading to see the 25 cities where the median rent is increasing the fastest, ranked from the lowest to the highest rate of increase. Business Insider obtained the estimated population of each city from World Population Review.

Lexington: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Lexington, Kentucky increased by 7.8%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Lexington, Kentucky is $820, up $59 from last year’s median of $761.

The city’s estimated population is 323,780.

Orlando: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Orlando, Florida increased by 8.4%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Orlando, Florida is $1,339, up $104 from last year’s median of $1,235.

The city’s estimated population is 285,713.

Tucson: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Tucson, Arizona increased by 8.8%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Tucson, Arizona is $680, up $55 from last year’s median of $625.

Tucson is about an hour and 40 minutes away from Phoenix. The city’s estimated population is 545,975.

Mesa: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Mesa, Arizona increased by 9.5%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Mesa, Arizona is $989, up $85 from last year’s median of $904.

Mesa is about 25 minutes away from Phoenix by car. The city’s estimated population is 508,958.

New Orleans: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New Orleans, Louisiana increased by 9.9%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New Orleans, Louisiana is $1,404, up $126 from last year’s median of $1,278.

The city’s estimated population is 391,006.

Boise: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Boise, Idaho increased by 9.9%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Boise, Idaho is $1,065, up $96 from last year’s median of $969.

The city’s estimated population is 228,790.

Fort Worth: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth, Texas increased by 10.2%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth, Texas is $1,344, up $124 from last year’s median of $1,220.

Fort Worth is about 40 minutes away from Dallas by car. The city’s estimated population is 895,008.

Indianapolis: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Indianapolis, Indiana increased by 10.8%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Indianapolis, Indiana is $859, up $84 from last year’s median of $775.

The city’s estimated population is 867,125.

Marietta: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Marietta, Georgia increased by 11.6%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Marietta, Georgia is $1,079, up $112 from last year’s median of $967.

Marietta is about 45 minutes away from Atlanta by car. The city’s estimated population is 61,048.

Durham: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Durham, North Carolina increased by 11.8%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Durham, North Carolina is $1,162, up $123 from last year’s median of $1,039.

Durham is about 40 minutes away from Raleigh by car. The city’s estimated population is 469,298.

Los Angeles: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles, California increased by 11.9%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles, California is $2,362, up $252 from last year’s median of $2,110.

The city’s estimated population is 3,990,456.

Austin: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Austin, Texas increased by 12.2%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Austin, Texas is $1,352, up $146 from last year’s median of $1,206.

The city’s estimated population is 964,254.

Oklahoma City: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma increased by 13.6%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is $795, up $95 from last year’s median of $700.

The city’s estimated population is 649,021.

Chandler: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Chandler, Arizona increased by 15%.

As of May 2019, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Chandler, Arizona is $1,227, up $160 from last year’s median of $1,067.

Chandler is about 30 minutes away from Phoenix by car. The city’s estimated population is 257,165.

Riverside: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Riverside, California increased by 15%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Riverside, California is $1,560, up $204 from last year’s median of $1,356.

Riverside is about an hour and 30 minutes away from Los Angeles by car. The city’s estimated population is 330,063.

El Paso: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in El Paso, Texas increased by 15.8%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in El Paso, Texas is $689, up $94 from last year’s median of $595.

El Paso is located in the southwestern corner of Texas, about eight hours away from Austin by car. The city’s estimated population is 682,669.

Tulsa: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma increased by 16.8%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma is $695, up $100 from last year’s median of $595.

Tulsa is about an hour and a half away from Oklahoma City by car. The city’s estimated population is 400,669.

Scottsdale: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona increased by 18.4%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Scottsdale, Arizona is $1,450, up $225 from last year’s median of $1,225.

Scottsdale is about 25 minutes away from Phoenix by car. The city’s estimated population is 255,310.

Phoenix: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Phoenix, Arizona increased by 19.5%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Phoenix, Arizona is $1,171, up $191 from last year’s median of $980.

The city’s estimated population is 1,660,272.

Stockton: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Stockton, California increased by 22.2%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Stockton, California is $1,097, up $199 from last year’s median of $898.

Stockton is about an hour away from Sacramento by car. The city’s estimated population is 311,178.

Newark: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Newark, New Jersey increased by 28.6%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Newark, New Jersey is $1,350 up $300 from last year’s median of $1,050.

The city’s estimated population is 282,090.

Mobile: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Mobile, Alabama increased by 29.4%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Mobile, Alabama is $760, up $172 from last year’s median of $588.

Mobile is about two hours and 30 minutes away from Montgomery by car. The city’s estimated population is 189,572.

Fresno: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno, California increased by 30.6%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fresno, California is $908, up $213 from last year’s median of $695.

Fresno is about three hours away from Sacramento by car. The city’s estimated population is 530,093.

Oakland: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland, California increased by 34.6%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Oakland, California is $3,063, up $788 from last year’s median of $2,275.

The city’s estimated population is 429,082.

Fort Wayne: The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fort Wayne, Indiana increased by 38.8%.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Fort Wayne, Indiana is $694, up $194 from last year’s median of $500.

Fort Wayne is about two hours away from Indianapolis by car. The city’s estimated population is 267,633.