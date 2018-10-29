The 15 American cities with the biggest average homes, ranked

- source
- A new report ranked American cities by the size of a typical home.
- Wealthy urban areas such as Washington, DC and Boston had some of the largest houses, and three cities in Texas made the top 10.
A new report looked at housing data in 45 American cities to figure out where the largest homes in the country are.
Texas, Southern cities, and other wealthy metropolises dominated the top spots.
The recently published report by LendingTree calculated median home sizes for single-family homes – along with the median home value and cost per square foot – in the 45 largest cities in the US.
In 2017, the median size of a newly-built American single-family home was 2,426 square feet, according to US Census Bureau data. But as LendingTree noted, the average size of all houses is smaller due to a typical home age of 37 years.
Here are the 15 cities with the largest homes in the country, ranked in ascending order.
15: Richmond, Virginia
Median size: 1,716 sq. ft. Median value: $224,000 Cost per square foot: $131
14: Charlotte, North Carolina
Median size: 1,722 sq. ft. Median value: $188,000 Cost per square foot: $109
13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Median size: 1,728 sq. ft. Median value: $244,000 Cost per square foot: $141
12: Nashville, Tennessee
Median size: 1,731 sq. ft. Median value: $236,000 Cost per square foot: $136
11: San Diego, California
Median size: 1,744 sq. ft. Median value: $602,000 Cost per square foot: $345
10: Orlando, Florida
Median size: 1,758 sq. ft. Median value: $228,000 Cost per square foot: $130
9: Boston, Massachusetts
Median size: 1,767 sq. ft. Median value: $457,000 Cost per square foot: $259
8: Raleigh, North Carolina
Median size: 1,795 sq. ft. Median value: $215,000 Cost per square foot: $120
7: Phoenix, Arizona
Median size: 1,832 sq. ft. Median value: $255,000 Cost per square foot: $139
6: Las Vegas, Nevada
Median size: 1,835 sq. ft. Median value: $262,000 Cost per square foot: $143
5: Austin, Texas
Median size: 1,861 sq. ft. Median value: $283,000 Cost per square foot: $152
4: Dallas, Texas
Median size: 1,862 sq. ft. Median value: $217,000 Cost per square foot: $117
3: Washington, DC
Median size: 1,908 sq. ft. Median value: $446,000 Cost per square foot: $234
2: Atlanta, Georgia
Median size: 1,914 sq. ft. Median value: $196,000 Cost per square foot: $102
1. Houston, Texas
Median size: 1,952 sq. ft. Median value: $196,000 Cost per square foot: $100