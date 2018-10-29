The 15 American cities with the biggest average homes, ranked

caption Three Texas cities are in the top 10. source xiaolin zhang/Shutterstock

A new report ranked American cities by the size of a typical home.

Wealthy urban areas such as Washington, DC and Boston had some of the largest houses, and three cities in Texas made the top 10.

Read on for the 15 cities with the largest homes in the country.

A new report looked at housing data in 45 American cities to figure out where the largest homes in the country are.

Texas, Southern cities, and other wealthy metropolises dominated the top spots.

The recently published report by LendingTree calculated median home sizes for single-family homes – along with the median home value and cost per square foot – in the 45 largest cities in the US.

In 2017, the median size of a newly-built American single-family home was 2,426 square feet, according to US Census Bureau data. But as LendingTree noted, the average size of all houses is smaller due to a typical home age of 37 years.

Here are the 15 cities with the largest homes in the country, ranked in ascending order.

15: Richmond, Virginia

Median size: 1,716 sq. ft. Median value: $224,000 Cost per square foot: $131

14: Charlotte, North Carolina

Median size: 1,722 sq. ft. Median value: $188,000 Cost per square foot: $109

13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median size: 1,728 sq. ft. Median value: $244,000 Cost per square foot: $141

12: Nashville, Tennessee

Median size: 1,731 sq. ft. Median value: $236,000 Cost per square foot: $136

11: San Diego, California

Median size: 1,744 sq. ft. Median value: $602,000 Cost per square foot: $345

10: Orlando, Florida

Median size: 1,758 sq. ft. Median value: $228,000 Cost per square foot: $130

9: Boston, Massachusetts

Median size: 1,767 sq. ft. Median value: $457,000 Cost per square foot: $259

8: Raleigh, North Carolina

Median size: 1,795 sq. ft. Median value: $215,000 Cost per square foot: $120

7: Phoenix, Arizona

Median size: 1,832 sq. ft. Median value: $255,000 Cost per square foot: $139

6: Las Vegas, Nevada

Median size: 1,835 sq. ft. Median value: $262,000 Cost per square foot: $143

5: Austin, Texas

Median size: 1,861 sq. ft. Median value: $283,000 Cost per square foot: $152

4: Dallas, Texas

Median size: 1,862 sq. ft. Median value: $217,000 Cost per square foot: $117

3: Washington, DC

Median size: 1,908 sq. ft. Median value: $446,000 Cost per square foot: $234

2: Atlanta, Georgia

Median size: 1,914 sq. ft. Median value: $196,000 Cost per square foot: $102

1. Houston, Texas

Median size: 1,952 sq. ft. Median value: $196,000 Cost per square foot: $100