The 28 major global cities where workers have the highest salaries — earning more than $2,000 per month

Will Martin, Business Insider US
Reuters

Every May, Deutsche Bank releases its annual “Mapping the world’s prices” report, cataloging the cost of goods and services in a cross section of the world’s biggest and most powerful cities around the world.

The bank looks at everything from the cost of a packet of cigarettes to how much the average rent costs on a two-bedroom apartment, to determine the cost of living all over the globe.

One factor Deutsche’s survey examines is how much people earn on average every month. The figure, which deducts taxes, is a handy indicator of the wealth of a city.

Broadly speaking, the cities that rank highly are in the northern hemisphere in developed western economies, but southern hemisphere powerhouses like Australia and New Zealand also feature.

Unsurprisingly, people living in cities where the cost of living is high tend to have higher salaries, with financial centres like London, New York, and Frankfurt featuring prominently. Wages in Frankfurt have risen more than $200 a month over the last year, as banks look to move London-based staff to the city post Brexit.

The top echelons of the list are relatively unchanged from last year, with the top four cities the same as in 2017, albeit in a slightly different order.

Check out the cities where people earn the most below. We’ve included any city where the average monthly net salary is higher than $2,000 per month net of taxes.

28. Vienna, Austria — $2,425

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

27. Vancouver, Canada — $2,458

Photo by Spencer Watson on Unsplash

26. Brussels, Belgium — $2,480

Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock

25. Berlin, Germany — $2,482

Adam Berry/Getty Images

24. Toronto, Canada — $2,519

Inga Locmele/Shutterstock

23. Hong Kong, Hong Kong — $2,550

REUTERS/Bobby Kip

22. Edinburgh, United Kingdom — $2,565

Getty Images

21. Auckland, New Zealand — $2,723

AsiaTravel / Shutterstock.com

20. Dublin, Ireland — $2,762

Tilman Ehrcke/Shutterstock

19. Paris, France — $2,886

Shutterstock

18. Wellington, New Zealand — $2,946

Shutterstock/Milosz Maslanka

17. Helsinki, Finland — $2,988

16. Stockholm, Sweden — $2,999

tarquingemstone/Flickr

15. Tokyo, Japan — $3,004

Sean Pavone

14. Amsterdam, Netherlands — $3,058

13. Singapore — $3,099

Jirka Matousek/Flickr

12. Melbourne, Australia — $3,263

Zephyr_p/Shutterstock

11. London, United Kingdom — $3,381

Shutterstock / pisaphotography

10. Frankfurt, Germany — $3,389

Shutterstock

9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — $3,447

Shutterstock/Dmitry Birin

8. Copenhagen, Denmark — $3,462

Shutterstock

7. Chicago, USA — $3,650

REUTERS/John Gress

6. Oslo, Norway — $3,664

franganillo/Flickr

5. Boston, USA — $3,740

RomanSlavik.com/Shutterstock

4. Sydney, Australia — $3,914

REUTERS/Steven Saphore

3. New York, USA — $4,115

Flickr/bryan…

2. San Francisco, USA — $4,974

canadastock/Shutterstock

1. Zurich, Switzerland — $5,764

NavinTar/Shutterstock