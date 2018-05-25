The 28 major global cities where workers have the highest salaries — earning more than $2,000 per month

- source
- Reuters
Every May, Deutsche Bank releases its annual “Mapping the world’s prices” report, cataloging the cost of goods and services in a cross section of the world’s biggest and most powerful cities around the world.
The bank looks at everything from the cost of a packet of cigarettes to how much the average rent costs on a two-bedroom apartment, to determine the cost of living all over the globe.
One factor Deutsche’s survey examines is how much people earn on average every month. The figure, which deducts taxes, is a handy indicator of the wealth of a city.
Broadly speaking, the cities that rank highly are in the northern hemisphere in developed western economies, but southern hemisphere powerhouses like Australia and New Zealand also feature.
Unsurprisingly, people living in cities where the cost of living is high tend to have higher salaries, with financial centres like London, New York, and Frankfurt featuring prominently. Wages in Frankfurt have risen more than $200 a month over the last year, as banks look to move London-based staff to the city post Brexit.
The top echelons of the list are relatively unchanged from last year, with the top four cities the same as in 2017, albeit in a slightly different order.
Check out the cities where people earn the most below. We’ve included any city where the average monthly net salary is higher than $2,000 per month net of taxes.
28. Vienna, Austria — $2,425
- source
- REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
27. Vancouver, Canada — $2,458
- source
- Photo by Spencer Watson on Unsplash
26. Brussels, Belgium — $2,480
- source
- Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock
25. Berlin, Germany — $2,482
- source
- Adam Berry/Getty Images
24. Toronto, Canada — $2,519
- source
- Inga Locmele/Shutterstock
23. Hong Kong, Hong Kong — $2,550
- source
- REUTERS/Bobby Kip
22. Edinburgh, United Kingdom — $2,565
- source
- Getty Images
21. Auckland, New Zealand — $2,723
- source
- AsiaTravel / Shutterstock.com
20. Dublin, Ireland — $2,762
- source
- Tilman Ehrcke/Shutterstock
19. Paris, France — $2,886
- source
- Shutterstock
18. Wellington, New Zealand — $2,946
- source
- Shutterstock/Milosz Maslanka
17. Helsinki, Finland — $2,988
16. Stockholm, Sweden — $2,999
- source
- tarquingemstone/Flickr
15. Tokyo, Japan — $3,004
- source
- Sean Pavone
14. Amsterdam, Netherlands — $3,058
13. Singapore — $3,099
- source
- Jirka Matousek/Flickr
12. Melbourne, Australia — $3,263
- source
- Zephyr_p/Shutterstock
11. London, United Kingdom — $3,381
10. Frankfurt, Germany — $3,389
- source
- Shutterstock
9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — $3,447
- source
- Shutterstock/Dmitry Birin
8. Copenhagen, Denmark — $3,462
- source
- Shutterstock
7. Chicago, USA — $3,650
- source
- REUTERS/John Gress
6. Oslo, Norway — $3,664
- source
- franganillo/Flickr
5. Boston, USA — $3,740
- source
- RomanSlavik.com/Shutterstock
4. Sydney, Australia — $3,914
- source
- REUTERS/Steven Saphore
3. New York, USA — $4,115
- source
- Flickr/bryan…
2. San Francisco, USA — $4,974
- source
- canadastock/Shutterstock
1. Zurich, Switzerland — $5,764
- source
- NavinTar/Shutterstock