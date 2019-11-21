20 US cities with the most cheaters during ‘cuffing season,’ according to Ashley Madison

Canela López
Ashley Madison

“Cuffing season” – or the time of year where singles trade in their free-agent status to settle down with a partner for the cold months – is upon us. While some people are scrambling to secure a partner to show off to their families by Thanksgiving, others may be looking to avoid their spouses entirely and maybe find an affair.

Ashley Madison, a dating site designed to help people have affairs, released a list of the 20 most unfaithful cities in the US for cuffing season. The rankings are based on the number of people who created Ashley Madison accounts per capita for each city.

Though New Jersey cities hold first and second place, California was a strong contender and had the highest number of unfaithful cities on the list overall. Here are 20 of the most unfaithful cities in the US, according to Ashley Madison.

20. St. Paul, Minnesota

Sam Wagner/Shutterstock

19. Oakland, California

E Fehrenbacher/Shutterstock

18. North Las Vegas, Nevada

North Las Vegas.
Christopher Boswell/Shutterstock

17. Riverside, California

Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

16. Arlington, Texas

Google Images

15. Chandler, Arizona

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

14. Gilbert, Arizona

Sam Antonio Photography/Getty Images

13. Plano, Texas

Gary Fink/Getty Images

12. Glendale, Arizona

Mrachina/Getty Images

11. Hialeah, Florida

Flickr via Art

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

Shutterstock

9. Irvine, California

Irvine.
LagunaticPhoto/Shutterstock

8. Fremont, California

Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images

7. Garland, Texas

Rcolborn/Wikimedia Commons

6. Santa Ana, California

Charlie Nguyen/flickr

5. Long Beach, California

hollywood_DP/Shutterstock

4. Irving, Texas

The Mandalay Canal at Las Colinas, an entertainment hub in Irving.
Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

3. Anaheim, California

aijohn784/Getty Images

2. Newark, New Jersey

Shutterstock

1. Jersey City, New Jersey

Walter Hickey / BI