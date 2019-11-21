20 US cities with the most cheaters during ‘cuffing season,’ according to Ashley Madison

source Ashley Madison

Ashley Madison, a dating site designed to help people have affairs, released its list of the 20 most unfaithful US cities for “cuffing season.”

The rankings are based on the number of people who signed up for Ashley Madison per capita in a given city from December 2018 to February 2019.

While New Jersey cities hold the top two spots on the list, California is the state with the most unfaithful cities overall.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

“Cuffing season” – or the time of year where singles trade in their free-agent status to settle down with a partner for the cold months – is upon us. While some people are scrambling to secure a partner to show off to their families by Thanksgiving, others may be looking to avoid their spouses entirely and maybe find an affair.

Ashley Madison, a dating site designed to help people have affairs, released a list of the 20 most unfaithful cities in the US for cuffing season. The rankings are based on the number of people who created Ashley Madison accounts per capita for each city.

Though New Jersey cities hold first and second place, California was a strong contender and had the highest number of unfaithful cities on the list overall. Here are 20 of the most unfaithful cities in the US, according to Ashley Madison.

20. St. Paul, Minnesota

source Sam Wagner/Shutterstock

19. Oakland, California

source E Fehrenbacher/Shutterstock

18. North Las Vegas, Nevada

caption North Las Vegas. source Christopher Boswell/Shutterstock

17. Riverside, California

16. Arlington, Texas

source Google Images

15. Chandler, Arizona

source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

14. Gilbert, Arizona

source Sam Antonio Photography/Getty Images

13. Plano, Texas

source Gary Fink/Getty Images

12. Glendale, Arizona

source Mrachina/Getty Images

11. Hialeah, Florida

source Flickr via Art

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

source Shutterstock

9. Irvine, California

caption Irvine. source LagunaticPhoto/Shutterstock

8. Fremont, California

source Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images

7. Garland, Texas

6. Santa Ana, California

5. Long Beach, California

source hollywood_DP/Shutterstock

4. Irving, Texas

caption The Mandalay Canal at Las Colinas, an entertainment hub in Irving. source Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

3. Anaheim, California

source aijohn784/Getty Images

2. Newark, New Jersey

source Shutterstock

1. Jersey City, New Jersey