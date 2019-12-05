These 16 cities are so overrun by tourists that visitors outnumber locals

- source
- Visa application and processing firm Official Esta compared the number of visitor arrivals to the population data of cities around the world.
- Miami, Florida, has the highest tourist-to-local ratio with 1,641 visitors to every 100 residents.
- Las Vegas, Nevada, is hot on Miami’s heels with 993 visitors for every 100 residents.
If you’re trying to get a little off the beaten path, and vacation somewhere that isn’t packed with fellow tourists, you’ll want to avoid traveling to places like Miami and Las Vegas.
Visa application and processing firm Official Esta has found both destinations to have more out-of-towners than residents after comparing the number of visitor arrivals to the population data of cities around the world to determine where the local-to-tourist ratio is the highest.
16. Los Angeles, USA, sees 179 visitors for every 100 locals.
15. In Porto, Portugal, there are 183 tourists for every 100 locals.
14. London, UK, can get 226 tourists per 100 locals.
13. There are 229 tourists for every 100 locals in Bangkok, Thailand.
12. In Boston, US, 100 locals are outnumbered by 238 tourists.
11. Munich, Germany, sees 265 visitors for every 100 residents.
10. Washington DC, US, gets 286 visitors for every 100 residents.
9. Singapore gets 316 visitors for every 100 residents.
8. The Austrian capital of Vienna sees 329 tourists for every 100 locals.
7. In San Francisco, US, there are 392 tourists for every 100 locals.
6. In Hong Kong, there are 398 visitors for every 100 residents.
5. Dublin, Ireland, gets 427 visitors for every 100 locals.
4. Edinburgh, Scotland, sees 445 tourists for every 100 locals.
3. In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 100 residents are outnumbered by 588 visitors.
2. There are a whopping 993 tourists for every 100 residents in Las Vegas, Nevada.
1. Miami, Florida, has the world’s highest tourist-to-local ratio with 1,641 tourists for every 100 locals.
