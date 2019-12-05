These 16 cities are so overrun by tourists that visitors outnumber locals

caption Miami, Florida, has the highest tourist-to-local ratio in the world. source Shutterstock

If you’re trying to get a little off the beaten path, and vacation somewhere that isn’t packed with fellow tourists, you’ll want to avoid traveling to places like Miami and Las Vegas.

Visa application and processing firm Official Esta has found both destinations to have more out-of-towners than residents after comparing the number of visitor arrivals to the population data of cities around the world to determine where the local-to-tourist ratio is the highest.

16. Los Angeles, USA, sees 179 visitors for every 100 locals.

caption Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, can get busy.

15. In Porto, Portugal, there are 183 tourists for every 100 locals.

caption Tourists and fans queue to enter the famous Lello bookshop.

14. London, UK, can get 226 tourists per 100 locals.

caption London gets a lot of tourists.

13. There are 229 tourists for every 100 locals in Bangkok, Thailand.

caption Khao San Road is a backpacker's paradise.

12. In Boston, US, 100 locals are outnumbered by 238 tourists.

caption Faneuil Hall marketplace in Boston is filled with food… and tourists.

11. Munich, Germany, sees 265 visitors for every 100 residents.

10. Washington DC, US, gets 286 visitors for every 100 residents.

caption There's a lot for tourists to see in DC.

9. Singapore gets 316 visitors for every 100 residents.

caption Singapore's Orchard Road is one of Asia's most famous shopping streets.

8. The Austrian capital of Vienna sees 329 tourists for every 100 locals.

caption The Graben in Vienna's center gets a lot of foot traffic.

7. In San Francisco, US, there are 392 tourists for every 100 locals.

caption Locals and tourists alike love San Francisco's streetcars.

6. In Hong Kong, there are 398 visitors for every 100 residents.

caption Hong Kong can get crowded.

5. Dublin, Ireland, gets 427 visitors for every 100 locals.

caption Dublin's Temple Bar is a popular spot for tourists.

4. Edinburgh, Scotland, sees 445 tourists for every 100 locals.

caption Edinburgh Castle attracts many visitors.

3. In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 100 residents are outnumbered by 588 visitors.

caption Residents are outnumbered by tourists in Dubai.

2. There are a whopping 993 tourists for every 100 residents in Las Vegas, Nevada.

caption Sin City tourists love a good photo op.

1. Miami, Florida, has the world’s highest tourist-to-local ratio with 1,641 tourists for every 100 locals.